Announcing the judging panel for the 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event

The second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event is approaching next month.

While the nomination period for the event has recently closed, the selection and finalization process of the 40 honorees is set to begin.

The honorees will be selected by a group of esteemed professionals throughout the city who will serve as part of the judging committee for the event.

The panel of judges for this year’s AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event are:

David M. Davis , Managing Director, Consulting Lead for Pennsylvania and Talent & Organization Lead for North America’s public sector at Accenture

, Managing Director, Consulting Lead for Pennsylvania and Talent & Organization Lead for North America’s public sector at Accenture Gregory L. DeShields , Executive Director of PHL Diversity, Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

, Executive Director of PHL Diversity, Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau Nefertiri Sickout , Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at the City of Philadelphia

, Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at the City of Philadelphia Susan Jacobson , President of Jacobson Strategic Communications & Board Chair of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

, President of Jacobson Strategic Communications & Board Chair of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Ping Cao , President of the National Association of Asian American Professionals & Vice President of Robert Half Management Resources

, President of the National Association of Asian American Professionals & Vice President of Robert Half Management Resources Meghan O’Brien Wright , National Director of Financial Wellness Programs & Associate Vice President of Corporate Contributions at Lincoln Financial Group

, National Director of Financial Wellness Programs & Associate Vice President of Corporate Contributions at Lincoln Financial Group Lisette Martinez , Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University

, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University Lorena Plaza , Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Independence Blue Cross

, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Independence Blue Cross Raquel Arredondo , Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education

, Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Ashlei Bobo, Vice President of Communications at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

These 10 judges are a reflection of the diversity that exists across the various sectors and industries within the city, as well as the city’s population at-large.

The purpose of the 40 Under Forty event is to showcase and highlight some of the most diverse and impactful young professionals and emerging leaders across the Philadelphia region.

“I’m excited to celebrate the vibrancy, brilliance and creativity of our local Philadelphia talent,” said David Davis.

Throughout the selection process, the judges will sort through the nominations and select 40 honorees based on the following criteria: under the age of 40, involvement in their community, career achievements, academic credentials, and meaningful contributions to their industry.

“It is a privilege to serve as a judge for this prestigious award that celebrates the unique accomplishments and experiences of young professionals in our region,” said Meghan O’Brien Wright.

Highlighting the diversity within the city’s population is another primary goal of the 40 Under Forty event.

Greg DeShields noted how critical it is to promote and advance diversity efforts across industries.

“40 Under Forty leaders must embrace and prioritize Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as a key business fundamental leading to a competitive edge and business success,” he said.

To this end, Wright noted how diversity and inclusion are both “an intrinsic part of our organization’s culture” at Lincoln Financial Group.

“We believe these principles are imperative to success,” she added.

The honorees will reflect that level of diversity which makes the city as enriched and productive as it is. They will be announced in the coming week.

The 2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will take place Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Barnes Foundation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To reserve your seat, click here.