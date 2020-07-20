AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree: Erika Guadalupe Núñez

The inaugural AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event will be a showcase of the most diverse and impactful young professionals in various fields of work across the Philadelphia region.

At the virtual event, taking place August 20, 2020, Erika Guadalupe Núñez, 27, will be one of the 40 honorees. She is the Executive Director of Juntos.

As part of the lead-up to the event, AL DÍA asked each of the 40 honorees the same three questions and collected their responses.

Here are Erika Guadalupe Núñez’s responses:

What is the biggest challenge in your professional journey? I started my current job as the Executive Director of Juntos the same week that the city shut down due to the pandemic. Definitely one of the biggest challenges I've ever faced, but am honored to be doing this work during such a critical time.

What's your proudest achievement in your career?

A few weeks into my new position at Juntos, we made the decision to start a food and resource bank. Organizing is first and foremost at our organization, but we recognize the importance of direct service in building strong relationships and in turn, stronger communities.

Beyond corporate D&I efforts, what will make true inclusivity happen?

D&I efforts are a shared responsibility, and can't be pushed by one person in the workplace alone. In addition, strategies are meaningless without action and dedication to dismantling white supremacy in all of its forms.

To register for the upcoming AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event, click here.

For more information about the event, reach out to [email protected].

For sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected].