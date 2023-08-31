HITEC 100 2024: Sorenson CEO among those elected

Sorenson, the world's leading language service provider of inclusive communication capabilities for deaf, hard of hearing and diverse people, recently announced the inclusion of Jorge Rodriguez, its CEO, in the estimated 2024 HITEC 100 list that honors most influential and distinguished Hispanic professionals in technology.

Álvaro Celis, HITEC board member and Awards Committee chair, said in a press release:

The impact and achievements of these Latino tech leaders continue to inspire me. On behalf of the HITEC Board of Directors and the members of the Awards Committee, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the HITEC 100 honorees. We look forward to celebrating you!

Last year, Rodríguez, who is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the technology industry and is committed to using it as a tool to improve the lives of people around the world, was named the first Latino CEO of Sorenson.

About the Awards

Annually, HITEC recognizes the achievements and contributions of top Hispanic technology executives located in the U.S. with the goal of celebrating their impactful leadership and inspiring others seeking to develop careers in technology.

Seeking to accelerate the power and impact of Latino technology leaders, these recognitions work to achieve lasting equity by creating opportunities from the classroom to the boardroom.

”I am so proud to see the accomplishments of our Hispanic Technology Executives that are driving change and innovation in their organizations. The HITEC 100 recipients are ‘el orgullo’ [the pride] of our community,” said Rosa Ramos-Kwok, HITEC board chair.

Congratulations to @KPMG_US leaders Sandy Torchia and Julio Hernandez for being named 2024 #HITEC100 awardees. This award honors the 100 most influential and distinguished Hispanic professionals in technology. Click here to read more about the award: https://t.co/iqX64WPDx6 — Scott Verschoor (@ScottVerschoor) August 30, 2023

2024 HITEC 100 Award recipients include some of the world's most respected Hispanic leaders from Fortune 100 global companies, including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs and leaders in various technological disciplines.

“Forty-nine percent of this year’s HITEC 100 Award recipients are Latinas, and recipients come from 19 unique countries from throughout Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Recipients are leaders from 63 different companies and 36 percent are being recognized with the HITEC 100 Award for the first time,” highlights the release.

About Rodríguez

Rodriguez, who is currently expanding Sorenson's accessible and inclusive services to new communities and countries, has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, having served as president and CEO of several América Móvil companies, including Claro Enterprise Solutions and Telvista Inc.

“I am honored to be named to the HITEC 100 list. I am committed to using technology to make a positive and sustainable impact in the world, and I am proud to be a part of HITEC’s mission,” noted Rodríguez.

The Sorenson CEO, who has an MBA from Columbia University, earned an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology, is a graduate of the Kenan-Flagler Advanced Management Master's Program (University of Carolina North in Chapel Hill), and earned a BS in Molecular Biology from Colgate University.

He also serves on external boards, including the Columbia University School of Professional Studies Board of Supervisors.

To view the full list of the HITEC 100, click here.