Omar Apollo nominated for two Latin Grammys for his work with C. Tangana

The R&B artist Omar Apollo was recently nominated for two Latin Grammys for his work with Spanish artist C. Tangana.

Apollo was nominated for “Record of the Year” and “Best Alternative Song” for his collaboration on “Te Olvidaste” alongside C. Tangana.

C. Tangana was nominated for five Latin Grammy nominations this year for his latest album, El Madrileño.

The song was produced by Federico Vindver, who also received several nominations this year along with Rafa Arcaute, and Alizzz — who is nominated for “Producer of the Year.”

The music video for the song depicts a woman alone in a cinema, watching a film starring C. Tangana.

“Te Olvidaste” originally appeared on Tangana’s El Madrileño, a record nominated for “Album of the Year,” and was written by Apollo and Tangana.

C. Tangana was nominated for “Album of the Year,” “Best Pop/Rock Song” (for “Hong Kong (Feat. Andres Calamaro”), and “Record of the Year” (for “Te Olvidaste”).

Tangana also received a double nomination in “Best Alternative” Song for “Te Olvidaste” and “Nominao (Fear. Jorde Drexler”).

Apollo is a 23-year-old Mexican-American singer/songwriter who is reportedly working on a debut album.

As of late, he has tried to branch out from R&B to incorporate bilingual fusions of funk, pop, electronic, hip-hop, reggaéton, and corridos into his music.

The young artist grew up on music, and has released a few EPs in the past: 2018’s Stereo and 2019’s Friends.

In 2020, Apollo released a “quarantine project” titled Apolonio, which will be succeeded by his debut full-length LP.

“I used to think I wasn’t built for this because I’m just a kid from Indiana,” said Apollo in a press release. “But that thought is gone now. I know what to do. Everything just feels right.”

The 22nd Latin GRAMMY Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET / PT (7 p.m. CT).