Latin Grammy announced this year nominees

"I just arrived in London, it's my first time in London, arriving from Barcelona, we landed here and we got the news, just getting off the plane and we are still processing it", Camilo told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm, very, very happy, living a very happy life, man".

This Tuesday all the nominees for the different categories of the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards were announced. Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo is the artist with the most nominations for this edition, being present in 10 different categories, including the most important categories: album of the year, song of the year and recording of the year.

The second most nominated artist is Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations for the awards. According to information provided by the Latin Grammy Awards, this is the edition in which the Dominican singer-songwriter receives the most nominations in the same year.

Bad Bunny was the most nominated urban artist, being present in four categories.

According to Manuel Abud, president and CEO of the awards, more than 20.000 nominations of musical works were received, the largest number in the history of this competition.

"This year was record, last year was record. What is wonderful is to see the quality of the product. There are very interesting and innovative proposals. To tell the truth, we are very happy. The Latin music community is going through a spectacular moment", Abud told Zona Pop CNN.

This year, the Latin Grammy ceremony will be held in person in Las Vegas, after having been held virtually last year in Miami due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We have focused on the four events that recognize the award winner or awardee. That is, the special awards, the person of the year, the premiere and the televised ceremony. Those four are going to be live and we are counting on having an audience", said Abud.

This year the Latin Grammys will pay tribute to Ruben Blades at the Person of the Year ceremony, which usually takes place the day before the awards ceremony.

The Latin Grammy ceremony will take place on November 18th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.