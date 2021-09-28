Latin Grammy announced this year nominees

Advertisement

The Latin Grammy Awards have announced this year's nominees for the different categories.

by Erika Ardila
 09/28/2021 - 19:36
September 28, 2021
This Tuesday all the nominees for the different categories of the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards were announced. Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo is the artist with the most nominations for this edition, being present in 10 different categories, including the most important categories: album of the year, song of the year and recording of the year.
 
"I just arrived in London, it's my first time in London, arriving from Barcelona, we landed here and we got the news, just getting off the plane and we are still processing it", Camilo told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm, very, very happy, living a very happy life, man".
The second most nominated artist is Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations for the awards. According to information provided by the Latin Grammy Awards, this is the edition in which the Dominican singer-songwriter receives the most nominations in the same year.

Bad Bunny was the most nominated urban artist, being present in four categories.

 
According to Manuel Abud, president and CEO of the awards, more than 20.000 nominations of musical works were received, the largest number in the history of this competition.
 
"This year was record, last year was record. What is wonderful is to see the quality of the product. There are very interesting and innovative proposals. To tell the truth, we are very happy. The Latin music community is going through a spectacular moment", Abud told Zona Pop CNN.
 
This year, the Latin Grammy ceremony will be held in person in Las Vegas, after having been held virtually last year in Miami due to Covid-19 restrictions. 
 
"We have focused on the four events that recognize the award winner or awardee. That is, the special awards, the person of the year, the premiere and the televised ceremony. Those four are going to be live and we are counting on having an audience", said Abud.
 
This year the Latin Grammys will pay tribute to Ruben Blades at the Person of the Year ceremony, which usually takes place the day before the awards ceremony.
 
The Latin Grammy ceremony will take place on November 18th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

 

Producer of the year
BizarrapAlizzz
Edgar Barrera
Marcos Sánchez
Dan Warner
 
Album of the year
Vértigo - Pablo ÁlboranMis amores - Paula Arenas
El último Tour del Mundo - Bad Bunny
Salswing! - Ruben Blades
Mis manos - Camilo
Nana, Tom, Vinicius -Nana Caymini
Privé - Juan Luis Guerra
Origen - Juanes
Un Canto Por México Vol II - Natalia Lafourcade
El Madrileño C. Tangana
 
Song of the year
A tu lado - Paula ArenasA Veces - Diamante Eléctrico
Agua - J Balvin
Canción Bonita - Carlos Vives, Ricky Martín
Dios Así Lo Quiso - Ricardo Montaner, Juan Luis Guerra
Hawái - Maluma
Mi guitarra - Javier Limón
Patria y Vida - Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno
Que se sepa nuestro amor - Mon Laferte, Alejandro Fernández
Si Hubieras Querido - Pablo Alborán
Todo de ti - Rauw Alejandro
Vida de Rico - Camilo
 
Best Urban Music Album
Goldo Funky - AkapellahEl último tour del mundo - Bad Bunny
Monarca - Eladio Carrion
Enoc - Ozuna
Lyke Mike - Myke Towers
 
Best urban song
A Fuego - FarinaAgua - J Balvin
Dakiti - Bad Bunny
La curiosidad Myke Towers & Jhay Wheeler
Patria y vida - Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno
 
Best Pop Vocal Album
Dios los cría - Andrés CalamaroMis Manos - Camilo
K.O - Danna Paola
Munay - Pedro Capó
De México - Reik
 
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
Legendarios - Billo'sRío Abajo - Diana Burco
Brazil305 - Gloria Estefan
Acertijos - Pedrito Martínez
La música del Carnaval - Juventino Ojito
 
Best new artist
Giula BeMaría Becerra
Bizarrap
Boza
Zoe Gotusso
Humbe
Rita Indianna
Lasso
Paloma Mami
Marco Mares
Juliana Velásquez
 
Record of the year
Si Hubieras Querido - Pablo AlboránTodo de ti - Rauw Alejandro
A tu lado - Paula Arenas
Bohemio - Andrés Calamaro
Vida de Rico - Camilo
Suéltame Bogotá - Diamante Eléctrico
Dios Así lo quiso - Ricardo Montaner
Te Olvidaste - C Tangana, Omar Apolo
Amén - Ricardo Montaner y Familia
 
Best traditional pop albu
Vértigo - Pablo AlboránMis amores - Paula Arenas
Privé - Juan Luis Guerra
Doce Margaritas - Nella
Atlántico a pie - Diego Torres
 
Best pop song
Adiós - Sebastián YatraAhí - Nella
Canción Bonita - Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives
La mujer - Mon Laferte
Vida de rico - Camilo
 
Best short video
Un amor eterno - Marc AnthonyReza Forte - balanaSystem
Mi Huella - María Jose Llergo
Visceral - Fran, Cardlos Do
De una vez - Selena Gómez
 
Best long video 
Un segundo MTV Unplugged - Cafe TacvbaMulher - Carolina Deslander
Entre Mar y Palmeras - Juan Luis Guerra
Origen - Juanes
Quien me tañe escucha mis voces - Gastón Lafourcade
