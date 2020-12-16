Lin-Manuel Miranda joins forces with Pearl Jam to raise awareness about the Latino vote in Georgia

Barriers to voting are known all to well by Hispanic and African American voters. That is why many stressed their importance heading into November's general election, and even more now, ahead of the upcoming January runoff elections in Georgia. Even with only two Senate spots at stake, the races will determine what party controls Congress' upper house for at least the next two years.

Having already started early voting, an evening of musical performances and activism will be held on Dec. 16. The focal point is a planned discussion between the famous band Pearl Jam and the well-known actor and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. The goal of the event is to raise money to promote voting in the Jan. 5 elections.

Both Pearl Jam and Miranda are two big names that have previously shown commitment and support for the civil rights struggle. The show will be live-streamed, and there are several ticket packages available, all to raise funds for the Hispanic Federation, the Latino Victory Project, and the Latino Community Fund of Georgia.

Miranda is the creator of Hamilton and also performed as its title character. He is also an actor in shows like His Dark Materials. The Puerto Rican is also in charge of the music for the upcoming Disney animated movie, Encanto, which will take place in Colombia.

Pearl Jam is a world-renowned rock band from Seattle, and has been politically vocal since their early years, but especially against the Republicans in the last two elections.

Miranda announced the event in a tweet yesterday that went viral, where he covered the 1993 Pearl Jam song: "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town.”

Continue the #10DaysofPJ celebration and tune in tonight at 5:30pm PT as we #GetOutTheVote with @Lin_Manuel for the Georgia runoff election. A $10 donation gets you access: https://t.co/U56mO1zfOs pic.twitter.com/qLpl9wUJmd — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) December 16, 2020

From the intimacy of his home, he greeted and summoned the band to meet the next day, while acknowledging both his admiration for them as a teenager and their political commitment. Eddie Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam, added that "Georgia came through for America and now it's time for America to come through for Georgia."

The event (8:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm CT / 5:30 pm PT) promises to be a warm encounter between artists eager to meet each other and an interesting gathering for their loyal fans that will be able to watch them from home. But its main importance lies in the focus on making sure everyone can vote and have their voices heard in January and beyond.

"We don't know each other yet, but it's something we've wanted for a long time. We thought it would be fun to do it in front of our fans while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election,” said the band.