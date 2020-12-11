Disney's 'Encanto' is a new animated journey to Colombia

Colombia is a land known for its rich coffee, soil, and beautiful people (though this Colombian writer may be biased on that front).

It seems Disney took a trip recently and realized the culture deserves a place on their platform.

On Dec. 10, Disney Animated Studios announced Encanto, a movie set to come out in the Fall of 2021 and it will take place in none other than Colombia.

The small teaser trailer released on Twitter opens up to follow a blue butterfly traversing a vibrant and lush landscape in the background.

It flies in front of what looks like a ‘finca,’ with folklorical music emanating from its inside and the animation is equally as colorful as the expected story about a magical family living in a magical home.

This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/bdxag3SzPv — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

The plot of the story is about a young girl whose family has super powers, but she does not, and that is all that is known to this point.

The musical will include songs in Spanish and English, and will be the Animation Studios’ 60th animated film. Encanto will be the most recent collaboration from the directors of Zootopia, Byron Howard and Jared Bush, which is also co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be in charge of the music for the feature.

In 2019, Miranda worked with Disney for Mary Poppins Returns. He is also the world-renowned creator of Hamilton, and wrote the Oscar-winning song “How Far I’ll Go,” for the movie, Moana.

Though this is not the first Latinx movie from Disney, it is definitely exciting to see another movie centered around the culture following the smashing success of Coco in 2017.

It is no secret that in the past Colombia has been known for negative things.

At a time, the country was one of the most dangerous in the world due to the war drugs and notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. However, in the last roughly 30 years, it’s been able to change its reputation.

While the actual impact of an animated movie can be argued against, it’s reach to younger audiences from around the world could go a long way in educating youth about the true story of Colombia and all its wonders.