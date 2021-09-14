Legendary reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee to be inducted into Hall of Fame during 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Daddy Yankee — the legendary reggaetón artist who gained international notoriety with his 2004 single “Gasolina” — will be inducted into the hall of fame at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, who is referred to as the “King of Reggaetón” by some, is set to be inducted and receive the award on Sept. 23, 2021, during this year's Latin Music Awards.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are happening in Miami from Sept. 20 to Sept 25. The awards are part of Billboard Latin Music Week.

Billboard elaborated on what it means to be honored by the award, stating that it is “given to artists who have achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending musical genres and languages.”

“The accolade will honor the Puerto Rican hitmaker for his fruitful career that spans over three decades as a pioneer and top exponent of reggaeton,” said Billboard, regarding Daddy Yankee’s induction.

Billboard is not overstating Daddy Yannkee’s influence. He is credited as bringing reggaetón to an international audience.

He is even credited with coining the term “reggaetón'' alongside DJ Playero on the album Playero 36.

Reggaetón was used to describe the emerging collision of hip-hop and reggae influences — with Spanish rapping and singing — in some aunderground scenes.

Daddy Yankee’s influence spans back decades, but does not stop there.

The artist has sold more than 17 million albums. Thirty-six of his songs have charted in the top 10, while seven have become certified number one hits.

Daddy Yankee will also perform his song “Métele al Perreo” at the ceremony.

“Métele al Perreo” is one of the legend’s newest releases that proves Daddy Yankee has not lost any of his energy or ability from his earlier days.