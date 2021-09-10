The list of Latin artists to be featured during Billboard Music Week 

This year, Billboard Latin Music Week returns to Miami under the slogan “The Sound of Latin Music,” and will take place from September 20-25 in a live format and broadcast virtually thanks to the partnership with the LIVENow platform. This week, the slate of artists who will be on stage and participate in discussions between musicians and the public have been confirmed.

This event is shaping up to be the largest and longest-running Latin music industry reunion in the world, reinforcing Miami as the capital of Latin music, hosting record label offices, and many Latin artist video productions and events.

"Celebrating our culture and Latin music safely with fans and artists was our first priority and we are thrilled to be back in Miami," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's Vice President of Latin Music.

On Sept. 9, some of the names of the artists who will represent the energy of Latin music were revealed. It has been confirmed that Sergio Lizárraga's Banda MS, Carlos Vives, Karol G, Marc Anthony and Nicky Jam will perform at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony on Sept. 23.

The other days of the event feature Q&A sessions, talks, panels and performances with music industry figures and leaders. On Sept. 21, Karol G will participate in a conversation in which she will speak from her position as "one of the most successful women in Latin music today. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the conversation will be with urban music legend Daddy Yankee, who will talk about his experiences from "Gasolina" to "Despacito" and "Métele al Perreo."

On the same day, Nicky Jam will be a guest for another conversation. Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Nicky Jam will also be honored during the Billboard Latin Music Awards for their careers.

Also joining the event are Camila Cabello, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce, as well as Ana Barbara, Carlos Rivera, Myke Towers, Reik and Rauw Alejandro. Billboard Latin Music Week will be held at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach for three hours and will be broadcast live on Telemundo.