Flores, an indigenous Mexican-American songstress, releases ‘Mayahuel,’ an homage to the goddess of Aztec mythology

Flores’ new single “Mayahuel” premiered on the Press Play At Home series before releasing with a music video.

Mayahuel, the single’s namesake, is a female deity of Aztec mythology.

Within Mexican cultures of the pre-Columbian, Mesoamerican, Postclassic era of Central Mexico, the goddess Mayahuel was heavily associated with the maguey plant. The goddess’ story concerns a rebirth of sorts.

Through bilingual songwriting, Flores channels the story of Mayahuel to honor the goddess’ mythology, painting a narrative that introduces the R&B’s artist's upcoming project, Mayahuel.

Flores spent 2020 working on the project, which focuses on immigration, cultural identity, colonization, and gender roles.

“I wanted to pay homage to the female deities of our indigenous ancestors. I wanted an omnipotent voice that was seeking retribution for the exploitation of her love, land, or her body. It isn’t merely a sad love song, but an emancipation from Machismo,” explains Flores.

The single was produced by Maths Time Joy, while the music video’s directing was handled by documentarian and filmmaker Mariano Renteria Garnica.

Cinematography and setting are key in Flores’ music video; “Mayahuel” offers visual storytelling on top of particular expressions portrayed through its imagery.

Shot in El Paso, Flores’ hometown, the music video is meant to reflect the violence women in the region have faced for many generations.

The video was created with the femicide of Las Muertas de Juarez particularly in mind, a tragedy the town has not forgotten since the decade it occured.

Flores is from the Chihuahuan desert of El Paso. She grew up within the Tigua Indian Reservation, situated in the city’s oldest district.

In “Mayahuel,” Flores speaks of a love described as intoxicating, with this love being described as worthy of retribution in a modern day setting, as it is mother nature’s abused love.

This supports “Mayahuel” as a call to action, to be more respectful towards nature, what it gives, and how it reacts to our actions.

This call is presented alongside Flores’ mission to honor those who have been affected by violence in the region, noting the various responsibilities men have in the road to societal change and the treatment of women.