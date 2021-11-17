Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak supergroup, Silk Sonic, release debut album

Hitmakers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak first previewed their Silk Sonic project with the noted single “Leave the Door Open” back in March of this year, preceded by the album’s intro.

Easily grabbing attention from the casual mainstream and music fanatics alike, the single pulled streams and eyes to the debuting supergroup.

Now, the group has released their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, hitting shelves on Friday, Nov 12.

It’s not just star power that is attracting the listeners.

Mars and .Paak bounce off each other’s strongest talents through Silk Sonic, showcasing exactly what makes the two acts special as individual artists

Silk Sonic brings Mars’ clean and polished style outside his comfort zone, and to the looser, chiller revivalist ideas propelled by the ever-cool .Paak.

Throughout their seamlessly smooth debut, the duo compliment each other while pushing one another to pursue the sounds of yesteryear that the debut seeks to embody.

Still, the record isn’t overly reliant on nostalgia and its revivalist characteristics. The album seeks to honor soul, funk, and R&B while presenting these sensibilities with originality and heart.

The record features Thundercat, Bootsy Collins, Babyface, D’Mile, Homer Steinweiss of the Dap-Kings, and Philly’s own Larry Gold among others.

“Put On a Smile,” “After Last Night,” “Skate,” “Smoking Out the Window,” “Blast Off,” and “Leave the Door Open” all feature strings arranged and conducted by Larry Gold at Philadelphia’s MilkBoy Studios.

The album gains perspective and varied styling through its expansive list of contributors. A full list of collaborators can be found here.

The debut album from supergroup Silk Sonic is out now.