AL DÍA's Top 5 most talked-about Latin artists of 2021

As we reach the last day of the year, we at AL DÍA can't end without naming five of our favorite artists that have made the biggest splashes in music in 2021, and are sure to be talked about even more in 2022.

As a preemptive warning, with any list of just five, we have definitely left out a long list of musicians. Regardless, here's who made our list.

We start with the people's favorite, who is Bad Bunny. For the second year in a row, Benito consolidated his position as the most-listened artist on Spotify. In addition to releasing several great songs, Bad Bunny brought us collaborations that soon became hits and were stuck in everyone's heads. Here is just one of those hits below.

The Bichota of the urban genre could also not be left off our list. Karol G appeared first on Vevo's list of the "Most listened artists this 2021." The artist had more than 3.11 billion views in her music videos, surpassing great artists such as The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber.

Colombia's Kali Uchis also made headlines with the release of her song “Telepatía” and, along with tracks from Bad Bunny, Karol G and others, made Billboard's "Top Latin Songs of 2021" list.

On Spotify's Hot Latino Songs 2021 list, first place went to Farruko, with the song "Pepas." Despite the limitations due to the pandemic, many were still able to dance and enjoy the song at parties, bars, and nightclubs. That's what this song is made for.

Finally, another name that also appears on Vevo's list and always makes news either for his music or family, is Camilo. The Colombian singer, along with his wife Evaluna Montaner, released “Indigo” this year, a song in honor of the baby they will have together. Of course, his "tribe" went crazy when they heard it, and it quickly went viral.

Will you listen to any of these songs to welcome 2022?