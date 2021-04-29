'Vivo': The animated musical with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda on Netflix

The streaming giant released this week the first trailer for the animated musical Vivo. A story created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will also voice the main character. The creator of Hamilton also contributes to the film with original songs performed with Alex Lacamoire, with whom he has previously collaborated.

Meet Vivo, a musically-gifted kinkajou (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda) who embarks from Havana to Miami on a quest to deliver a love song.



Vivo follows the life of a unique kinkajou who spends his days making music in a small Havana plaza with his beloved owner Andres.

One day, Andres receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (voiced by Gloria Estefan), inviting his former partner to his farewell concert in Miami in hopes of reconnecting. Then, Vivo must deliver a message that Andres never could: a love letter to Marta written in the form of a song.

The film is directed by Kirk DeMicco, one of the creators of the entertaining The Croods: A Prehistoric Adventure, and newcomer Brandon Jeffords. In addition, artists Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos Gonzalez, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Gloria Estefan, Michael Rooker, Leslie David Bakery, Katie Lowes, participate by voicing the characters in the film.

The musical was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on June 4. However, plans have changed, and although it still has no clear date, Sony Pictures decided to pass the project to the streaming giant, Netflix.