The new cast of Netflix's "Rebelde".

The new cast of Netflix's Rebelde. Photo: Netflix

'Rebelde' remake to hit Netflix in 2022

The remake of the popular series, Rebelde Way returns to Netflix on Jan. 5, 2022.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/03/2022 - 08:47
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 03, 2022

In March 2021, Netflix announced the reboot of the cult-classic teen series Rebelde as an attempt to increase its Latino content after conducting an internal study on the company's representation and work culture. 

Netflix Latin America announced the return to the screen for the group of high school students from an elite boarding school who form a gang while facing different situations typical of their age.

The production created by Cris Morena has a new version ready to conquer the centennial audience. The series premiere Jan. 5 on the platform. 

"Classes are about to begin and a new generation of students will have to demonstrate their musical talent to win the Battle of the Bands".

This would be the third version of Rebelde Way, an original Argentinean production, which was then adapted in Mexico in 2004. This time directed by Santiago Limón, the Elite Way School will continue to be the setting for the story.

The first season of Rebelde also features special performances by Estefanía Villarreal, Leonardo de Lozanne, Karla Sofia Gascón, Pamela Almanza, Dominika Paleta and Karla Cossío, who returns as Pilar Gandía, one of the former students of the Elite Way School.

Nevertheless, the plot of the new version of Rebelde is completely renovated, uses inclusive language and will deal with more current issues that were absent in previous versions. It will also highlight the legacy of the band RBD, and, as in the original series, music will be a fundamental pillar.

