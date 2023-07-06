“Down For Life:” The critically acclaimed Latino film arrives at Fuse Media

Latino Vibes, part of the growing suite of DEI-focused FAST channels distributed internationally by Fuse Media, a platform that features people of color in 100% of its original productions, recently announced the acquisition of the exclusive rights to the Latino film “Down For Life.”

Using Los Angeles as a backdrop, this film is described as “a powerful coming-of-age drama that delves deep into the lives of Latino youth living in the heart of a vibrant yet often misunderstood community.”

Marc Leonard, head of Content and Marketing at Fuse Media, stated in a press release:

Showcasing an outstanding, yet not readily available, title such as ‘Down for Life’ to Fuse Media’s wider audiences helps fuel our passion for amplifying the underrepresented voices of culturally diverse creators, especially Latino writers, directors, producers, and actors. We look forward to sharing even more of their important works in the future.

“Down for Life” features a talented and diverse cast led by Kate del Castillo, Jessica Romero, Laz Alonso, Nicolás González, and Elizabeth Peña, and features stellar performances by Danny Glover and Snoop Dogg.

Growing Up in L.A.

The critically acclaimed film explores the challenges, triumphs, and resilience of a group of teenagers as they navigate the complexities of life, family, and self-discovery.

“With Fuse as the exclusive home for "Down For Life," we are committed to amplifying the voices and experiences of Latino communities and showcasing the immense talent within this underrepresented segment of the film industry,” pointed out Fuse Media.

“Down For Life,” which was released theatrically in 2011, is a gritty inner-city drama based on a true story that depicts a single dramatic day in the life of a Latina gang leader in South Central Los Angeles, who discovers that leaving this group is more difficult than joining.

“We recognize the importance of authentic representation and diversity on screen, and this film is a testament to the rich storytelling traditions that have long been a part of Latino culture,” added Fuse.

Down for Life’s promotional graphic. Image: Fuse TV.

A Shocking Story

Outstanding performances by Kate del Castillo, Laz Alonso, and Elizabeth Peña immerse audiences in their journeys of self-actualization, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams.

“Their magnetic presence and nuanced portrayals elevate the film, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience for viewers,” highlights Fuse.

“Down for Life,” which was nominated by the United States Congressional Hispanic Caucus to be included in the National Film Registry, will premiere tomorrow, Friday, July 7 on FAST Channel Latino Vibes.

About Latino Vibes

Launched in December 2022, it is the leading English-language FAST channel celebrating the heart and soul of Latino culture.

Latino Vibes is available on Amazon Freevee, the Roku channel, and Fuse+ for subscribers who sign up for the platform or authenticate through their current TV provider.

It has over 450 hours of programming including programs like Dimelo and The Canvas: Los Angeles, Hip-Hop Houdini and Mario Lopez One-on-One, movies like Exposed and The 24 Hour Woman, and musical featurettes with artists including Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, and Camila Cabello.