Canela Media and Hemisphere Media Group join forces to co-produce original films

Canela Media, a leading minority and women-driven technology company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Latino community, recently announced an exclusive two-year partnership with Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and executive director of Canela Media, said in a press release:

We are thrilled to partner with Jim McNamara and the Hemisphere team to further our commitment to producing over 2,000 hours of original content for our audience.

Recognized as America's leading media company targeting high-growth Hispanic and Latin American markets with industry-leading television networks and popular digital content offerings, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. will co-produce original feature films between 2023 and 2024.

Ongoing Production

“These original films tap into the genres and passion points that our audience loves and provide a new vehicle for Latino talent. Our aim is to continue to provide authentic content with Latino celebrities through a fresh new lens,” added Rafferty Zavala.

Canela Media highlights that currently the first five films are already in post-production and will be available exclusively on Canela.TV's AVOD and FAST channels this summer.

Among the Latino stars that are part of these productions, the following stand out:

Cristián de la Fuente

Candela Márquez

Eduardo Yáñez

Christian de la Campa

Alejandra Espinoza

Erika de la Rosa

Pedro Moreno

Guillermo Quintanilla

Armando Araiza

“We are excited to begin this multi-year co-production partnership with Canela Media, which includes our most recent slate of original productions, with plans to produce additional titles. The initial 5 films are currently in post-production and will be available in the next few weeks,” said Jim McNamara, vice chairman of Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading minority-owned technology company that offers brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences through its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of American Latinos with Free access to unique and culturally relevant content.

Canela Media's sheer scale on premium Spanish-language sites, combined with the company's proprietary data, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to make meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream: Hispanics in the U.S. and Latin America.

“We’re delighted that these titles will have their exclusive first window premiere on Canela and to be able to work with this dynamic team led by Isabel Rafferty,” highlighted McNamara.