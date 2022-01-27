Disney rethinks its Snow White remake 

After the popular Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage harshly criticized the new version of Snow White Disney is preparing to launch, the company ensures that it will avoid falling into stereotypes when representing the seven dwarfs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, in an interview on the podcast WTF, Dinklage commented that having a Latina actress in the lead role was "progressive," but called the overall story "retrograde."

"Literally, I don't want to offend anyone, but I was a little taken aback... They were very proud to cast a Latina actress in the role of Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Dinklage said.

The actor is not talking about censorship for the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but proposed that there should be a more progressive version. The remake of Snow White will feature Rachel Zegler as the main character and Gal Gadot in the role of the Evil Queen. So far, there has been no information as to who will play the roles of the dwarfs.

Via a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has promised that "to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film moves into production after a long development period."

The Snow White remake is scheduled for release next year.