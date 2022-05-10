What is the LCDEF BoardReady Institute?

The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) BoardReady Institute (BRI) is a series of in-person programs designed exclusively to prepare and position new and aspiring directors to perform successfully in the various boardrooms.

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) highlights that this is the only initiative of its kind comprehensively focused on accelerating the development and placement, at the highest levels of private industry and corporate governance, of Latino professionals, accredited executives whether they are aspiring, new or experienced directors.

“The BRI curriculum takes a comprehensive approach to preparing and positioning executives for success. It was originally developed in collaboration with the KPMG Board Leadership Center, the Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford Law School, Boardspan, and LCDA‘s search firm strategic partners - like Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Diversified Search - to assist candidates on their journey to the boardroom. Since then, our list of curriculum partners has grown to include UC Hastings' Center for Business Law, Equilar, Diligent, Spencer Stewart, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle, Above Board and many others,” it is underlined in the program description.

LCDA Executive Program. Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

BRI offers LCDA members two types of programs: The Core BRI and the BRINext.

Core BRI

Intended for new executive members who have not completed board preparation programming or directors serving on their first private board (less than 2 years).

This program is designed to train highly credentialed executives and national leaders to succeed in the boardroom and be better positioned to serve as a vetted talent pool for corporate board service.

BRINext

Persistently sought after by members interested in furthering corporate governance education and gaining a strategic understanding of the inner workings of corporate boards, this program has been designed for groups of first-time directors (less than 5 years) and executive members who have completed Core BRI programming in previous years or other board preparation program through other sources.

From the organization they point out: “Both programs, the core BRI and BRINext are supported by faculty and seasoned directors committed to their success and leveraging the knowledge and resources of their institutions to enhance their learning and journey to and in the boardroom.”

Requirements

One of the requirements to be part of either of these two programs is to be a member of the LCDA, which offers two categories of membership designed to offer programs that empower current and aspiring directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom.

To join or learn more about their exclusive executive programs, click here.