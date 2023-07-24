The new challenges of Latino leader Diego Donoso

Diego Donoso, who served as president of Packaging and Specialty Plastics of Dow Inc., a multinational materials science company, from 2012 until his retirement in Apr. 2023, recently joined the advisory board of VOID Technologies and was named as an independent director on the board of GrafTech International.

Donoso began his career at Dow more than 30 years ago when he joined the firm as a trainee in the commercial department in São Paulo, Brazil.

There he held numerous business, commercial and executive leadership positions, building on his extensive international experience and developing insights in a manufacturing sector affected by volatile business cycles and market dynamics.

New Director

Donoso wrote on his LinkedIn profile:

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as board member at GrafTech International!

Following his appointment, which will run until 2025, GrafTech's board now consists of nine directors, out of which 7 are independent.

“I am pleased to welcome Diego as the newest member of our board of directors. His deep experience as a global executive at a multinational company, along with his expertise in the manufacturing sector, will further strengthen the skills and experience represented on our Board,” said Henry Keizer, chairman of the board of GrafTec.

Experienced Advisor

As part of its mission to accelerate the transition to more sustainable plastics and packaging, materials science company VOID Technologies recently appointed Donoso to a senior advisor position.

¡I’m excited to be joining James Gibson and this very talented and dedicated team at VOID Technologies! VOID shares my passion to accelerate the transition to more sustainable, circular packaging,” highlighted Donoso.

In his new role, Donoso will provide strategic guidance and support business development alongside VOID's CEO and board of directors.

Congratulations to #LCDAMember, Diego Donoso, who was appointed to GrafTech Int’l (NYSE: EAF) Board of Directors. Diego is the former President of Packaging & Specialty Plastics for Dow, Inc.



Learn more: https://t.co/107gBKtsDB#LCDAOnTheRise #LatinoLeaders pic.twitter.com/7YahPjd2M7 — Latino Directors (@LatinoDirectors) July 20, 2023

“His knowledge of the industry will be hugely valuable as we work with more packaging converters and brand owners to bring greater sustainability to a wide range of packaging applications. With end-to-end supply chain trials in progress, we are positioned to grow quickly, and are adding expertise to support the next phase of our journey,” pointed out James Gibson, VOID’s CEO.

Donoso joined Dow in 1991 as a sales trainee in São Paulo, Brazil, after graduating with a degree in Business Administration from Babson College in Boston, Massachusetts.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world.

About VOID Technologies

VOID is a materials science company accelerating the transition to more sustainable plastics and packaging. The company combines its VO+ cavitation technology and R&D labs to help plastic and packaging companies rapidly develop new innovative products with a reduced environmental footprint.