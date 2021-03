Puerto Rico recibe 912 millones de dólares en fondos educativos retenidos bajo el gobierno de Trump

Thanks, @SecCardona for releasing these overdue funds that were held up under the Trump Admin. and that @SenSchumer, @SenWarren, @rosadelauro and I have been fighting for. This money must go directly to helping students in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/zEK3O6B4jW

— Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) March 22, 2021