Los trabajadores de Kellogg se declaran en huelga alegando que la empresa envía lentamente los puestos de trabajo fuera del país

Kellogg's on strike. Solidarity to all the lovely people I've met at these plants. The schedules they've endured since the pandemic are what millions of other workers in dozens of other industries are experiencing.



Enough is enough, give us 40 hours a week again. https://t.co/cDKzMuQfXf pic.twitter.com/BHCZ5f8s7m

— margaret (@mags_mclaugh) October 5, 2021