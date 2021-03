Juntos lanza su campaña sobre la Escuela Santuario mientras el distrito fija el 8 de marzo como nueva fecha de reapertura

Have you already made your plans to come to our Sanctuary Schools Campaign Launch on Monday, March 1st?

Listen to the Fuerza youth share why Sanctuary Schools are important to them!

See you in front of the Phl School District at 4pm Monday! #phled #ICEFreeSchools pic.twitter.com/uF6xbICw44

— Juntos (@Vamos_Juntos_) February 25, 2021