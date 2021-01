Biden cancelará el oleoducto Keystone XL, una gran victoria para indígenas y ambientalistas

This is wonderful & thank you but just to clarify, the pipeline we fought at Standing Rock was Dakota Access & it is still operating. Natives & Tribes throughout Montana, SD & NE have been fighting Keystone XL for a decade. We’d love it if Biden would shutdown Dakota Access too. https://t.co/mjklOh1YvQ

— Ruth H. Hopkins, B.S., M.S., J.D. (@Ruth_HHopkins) January 18, 2021