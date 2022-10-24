2 million encounters with migrants have been recorded in 2022 on the border with Mexico

According to data recently shared by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a marked increase has occurred since fiscal year 2021, when more than 1.7 million encounters were carried out, including arrests under Title 8 Border Patrol and Office of Field Operations and removals under Title 42.

“While failing regimes in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua continued to drive a new wave of migration across the western Hemisphere, the number of Venezuelans arriving at the southern border decreased sharply nearly every day since we launched additional joint actions with Mexico to reduce irregular migration and create a more fair, orderly and safe process for people fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis in their country,” said Chris Magnus, CBP Commissioner, referring to the September 2022 report.

Figures on the rise

The CBP has especially highlighted that the increase in the number of migrants it currently faces has occurred, for the most part, due to the massive arrival of Venezuelan, Cuban and Nicaraguan citizens.

This is how this difficult humanitarian crisis on the US-Mexico border was reflected in September:

There were 227,547 encounters with migrants.

An increase of 12% compared to August 2022.

77,302 migrants (from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua) were detained.

245% more detainees than in September 2021.

Out of the 227,547 encounters reported in August 2022, 19% corresponded to migrants who had already tried to cross at least once in the last 12 months.

“Over the past week, the number of Venezuelans attempting to enter the country fell more than 80 percent compared to the week prior to the launch of the joint enforcement actions. While this early data is not reflected in the latest report, it confirms what we’ve said all along: when there is a lawful and orderly way to enter the country, individuals will be less likely to put their lives in the hands of smugglers and try to cross the border unlawfully,” added Magnus.

Biden government in debt

While the Biden-Harris Administration maintains its purpose of appealing the pandemic restriction imposed by the Donald Trump government, which gives the immigration authorities the power to reject those who arrive at the border illegally, since last week expulsions of Venezuelans to Mexico began to be presented as part of an agreement between the two nations, which would have marked a significant reduction of these citizens at border crossings in recent days.

“CBP and DHS will continue to work with our partners in the region to address the root causes of migration, expand legal pathways, facilitate removals, and take thousands of smugglers off the streets. No matter what smugglers say, those who do not have a legal basis to remain in the country will be removed and people should not make the dangerous journey,” highlighted Magnus.

Operating statistics for September 2022 can be viewed online by clicking here.