More than 4,000 people are camped out in Mexico waiting for a chance to cross into the U.S.

In different areas close to the border between the two countries, the same scene is repeated: thousands of people camping in the streets and other open-air areas waiting for a court decision that allows them to enter the United States, while others wait for some carelessness of law enforcement to attempt illegal access.

According to an NBCNews report, The migrants, many from Haiti, sleep in tents set up by the Path of Life Ministry, a religious group, in two camps in Reynosa, Mexico, across the border from McAllen, Texas.

ALERT: Extremely cold, below-freezing temperatures are expected along the Mexico and United States border over the next week. Do not risk yourself or your loved one's life trying to cross the Rio Grande or the desert. Stay home or remain in a safe shelter and avoid tragedy. pic.twitter.com/oeeB6OlA0I — CBP (@CBP) December 23, 2022

Highlighting that the space in the camps is insufficient, Héctor Silva DeLuna, pastor of Ministerio Senda de Vida, noted:

Most of the people they come, they go to the United States to be with their family. They don’t know what the policy is in the United States. Their only focus is just to be with the family.

Increase in recidivism

The report also highlights how border arrivals have skyrocketed in recent weeks, coinciding with an alleged mid-week deadline change in the law used to deal with immigrant arrivals.

Existing legislation, imposed during the previous administration, allows people to be removed from the United States without being considered for asylum, but because it does not carry penalties for making multiple attempts to cross, as Title 8 does, the recidivism rate has increased.

The Title 42 debate seeks to pass a comprehensive funding bill through Congress before the end of session.

The Senate, however, passed the $1.7 billion funding bill Thursday after votes on two Title 42 amendments failed; the bill now goes to the House.

The U.S. borders are NOT open.

Severe weather will force temperatures to dangerously low levels this week.

This is a dangerous situation. Do not put your life at risk. pic.twitter.com/VYJaooczym — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 22, 2022

Harsh humanitarian situation

While the Biden administration has announced its interest in reducing the number of immigrants who would qualify for asylum, one of the proposals that has gained momentum is to allow Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Cubans to request humanitarian permission from their countries of origin, a similar alternative that began to be used during the fall with Venezuelans.

On a similar scenario, this week, El Paso city authorities were forced to declare a state of emergency in an effort to get more help to house migrants and transport them to other parts of the country, something that has become more critical given the low temperatures of the last days.

In response, the state sent National Guard personnel and Department of Public Safety soldiers to the city, who erected barbed wire along a concrete embankment on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande and placed themselves and vehicles throughout to prevent the entry of migrants.