LIVE STREAMING
Interior side of an apartment. Image to illustrate real estate renting.
The properties are located in up-and-coming neighborhoods. Photo: Pixabay.

New report reveals best new areas to rent in Philly

The City of Brotherly love has added nearly 18,000 homes since 2012.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
The second Well City Challenge will officially launch Saturday, Jan. 21. Graphic Courtesy of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia.

Addressing Philly health

January 19th, 2023
Article
A graphic that reads "Help us create meaningful media for Philly around the 2023 mayoral race."

Get involved, get paid

January 19th, 2023
Article
At-large City Council Candidate Drew Murray

A 2023 Republican Comeback?

January 18th, 2023
Article
Business leaders discussed the Philly economy during the Philadelphia Chamber's event on Friday, Jan. 13. Photo: Eliot Olaya/AL DÍA News.

Challenges and Opportunities

January 18th, 2023
Article
Erika Guadalupe Núñez

The People's Platform 2023

January 16th, 2023
Article
Jeanes Campus of Temple University Hospital. Photo credit: Temple University Hospital

New Temple CRNA contract

January 12th, 2023
Article
Philadelphia City Hall. Photo credit: Alejandro Barba on Unsplash

Philly's Diversity Dashboard

January 12th, 2023
Article
Eeva's storefront. Photo credit:eevaphilly.com

Restaurant joins local union

January 11th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 19, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

A new report from RentCafe, a nationwide apartment listing service, recently featured the top 50 cities where renters have the best chance of moving into newer and larger apartments located in up-and-coming areas.

Through the analysis, which used data from Yardi Matrix to calculate the number of new apartments entering the market in the last 10 years, their size, most recent occupancy rate, and the quality of the neighborhoods, RentCafe revealed where buyers may have the best chance of finding apartments that are new, spacious, and located in up-and-coming areas.

Philly's status

Over the past decade, more than 17,800 new properties have come onto the market in Philadelphia, putting it among the top 20 cities for finding trendy rentals. The report revealed that PA's largest city currently has around 10,000 new rentals in highly-desired areas.

The real estate firm noted these highlights:

  • Philadelphia saw a 36% increase in the stock of new apartments in the last decade: Around 17,800 new rentals were added to the market  in the city since 2012. That’s more than twice as much as in Pittsburgh (8,876 new apartments). 
  • These newly built units offer only 782 square feet, on average, which is below the national average (930 square feet). However, more than half of these apartments (56%) are located in coveted areas* that offer well-maintained neighborhoods with good schools and plenty of opportunities for entertainment. 
  • The City of Brotherly Love is the only city in the Northeast that is among the top 20 U.S. largest cities for finding new apartments.

What about Pittsburgh?

  • Pittsburgh has become the leader in Pennsylvania when it comes to finding new apartments due to its spacious rentals and their availability for rent.
  • The city has around 2,150 apartments in prime locations, of which more than a quarter (27%) are unoccupied and waiting for potential tenants. What's more, these modern rentals are much larger than those in Philadelphia: the median apartment size there is 858 square feet.

National overview

At the top of the list are the Sun Belt states (Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas) as top destinations for new apartments, where in the last 10 years the total number of rentals grew by 33%. Texas and Florida stand out among that group.

The data and methodology

To compile this report, RentCafe's research team analyzed Yardi Matrix apartment data for 178 U.S. cities.

Class A, A+, and A- multi-family properties were in well-maintained neighborhoods, in close proximity to major sources of employment, quality shopping, and entertainment, had a great source of water, public transportation, and/or major thoroughfares, which also have a golf course, lake, or private park nearby, and beautiful views of the city from a mountainside or high-rise tower.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link