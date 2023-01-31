LIVE STREAMING
Matt Rader, PHS President, and Seth Pearsoll, PHS Creative Director, during the unveiling of several 2023 Flower Show exhibition designs. Photo credit: Emily Leopard-Davis/AL DÍA News
PHS unveils design concepts for 2023 Flower Show exhibitions

The Flower Show will run from March 4-12, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
January 31, 2023

Last week, The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) unveiled five design concepts that will be a part of the 2023 Flower Show’s major exhibitions. The show will be back at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this year, after two outside at FDR Park. The 2023 theme is “The Garden Electric.” 

The Entrance Garden will envelop guests “in a 360-degree world of unique floral pairings, textures, light, fragrance, and vibrant color.” 

Gardens at this year’s Flower Show will be the largest in the event’s history, at 2,200-2,900 square feet, which is about the size of a tennis court. PHS wanted the experience to mimic that of the two outdoor Flower Show, by making it more immersive. 

Another aspect of the outdoor shows that is being brought over this year’s show is live music. The music is being curated by SNACKTIME, Philadelphia-based music group. Artists like Zeek Burse and DJ Aktive will play during the event. On the show’s family-centric day, Family Frolic, students from the School District of Philadelphia will perform. 

A first for the show, there will be a guided path instead of the self-guided experience of past events. 

“This year, we’re working hard to create a cohesive and fully immersive experience for our Flower Show attendees. Design choices are intentionally being made to mimic the feel of being outdoors in nature by creating larger displays that surround guests, and our lineup of exhibitors is incredible,” Seth Pearsoll, PHS Creative Director, said. 

Some of the Flower Show designers include:

  • The Black Girl Florists Network: The goal of this group is “to promote and support Black women florists, our creativity, and contributions to the industry, while acting as a space for support, connection, and educational resources.” The lineup from the network includes Valerie Cristostomo, Alexis ChristineLeneille Moon, and Rashawn Scarbo.
  • III Exotics: A boutique shop that specializes in uncommon plants and captive-bred fauna. Pearsoll describes their Studio 54-inspired exhibit as “a nightclub that’s been totally overtaken by tropical foliage and flowers.” It will include a DJ, bartender, and dancers made out of flowers.
  • Newfields led by Jonathan Wright: Wright is the Director of The Garden and Fairbanks Park at Newfields and this will be his first time exhibiting. He is “known as a gardening tastemaker in the field of public gardens” for his designs and approach. His exhibition will present “a breathtaking 360-degree, mixed-media installation featuring projections, music, and florals reminiscent of immersive art shows.”
Newfields design concept. Photo credit: Emily Leopard-Davis/AL DÍA News
  • Harijanto Setiawan: Setiawan is an architect-turned-florist, founding the Boenga Flowers Studio in 2004. He has worked with clients like Dior, Swarovski, and Audi. In 2013, he received a Designer of the Year Award from the President of Singapore. His exhibit will feature “architectural floral sculptures that will captivate lovers of decadent and imaginative design.”
  • Treeline Designz: This studio is led by Iftikhar Ahmed, a Pakistani landscape and garden designer. Their exhibit pays tribute to Ukrainian children who have been affected by the war. The exhibit will create the home of the Peace Fairy “who watches over and protects all children.”
Treeline Designz design concept. Emily Leopard-Davis/AL DÍA News
  • Apiary Studio: Apiary Studio is “a landscape architecture, design/build, and experimental horticulture firm” that will be returning for a second year. Their exhibition will explore duality and contrast. It will also “showcase how gardens can be transformed at different times of the day by focusing on night gardens and using plants that are activated at night with color and scent.”
Apiary Studio design concept. Photo credit: Emily Leopard-Davis/AL DÍA News
  • Susan Cohan Gardens: Susan Cohan is a garden and landscape designer who was named “Designer of the Year in 2021” by The Association of Professional Landscape Designers. “Her firm’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that thoughtful and responsibly designed landscapes enhance our lives.” Cohan’s exhibition will “invoke the blissfulness of a spring day.”
Susan Cohan Gardens design concept. Photo credit: Emily Leopard-Davis/AL DÍA News
The 2023 Flower Show will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on March 4-12, 2023. Tickets for the event are currently on sale.  

