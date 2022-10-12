María Sainz, new president and CEO of Hyperfine Inc.

The innovative medical device company that created Swoop, the world's first FDA-approved wearable MRI system, recently announced the appointment of this recognized medical industry leader, effective October 24.

Sainz stated:

I am excited and honored to lead the next phase of Hyperfine’s growth as we broaden the adoption of Swoop technology, improving access to MR imaging around the world.

Sainz’s Career

Sainz, who brings more than 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, has served as president and CEO of several medical device companies, including AEGEA Medical, acquired by CooperSurgical in 2021, Cardiokinetix, and Concentric Medical, acquired by Stryker in 2011.

At Hyperfine, Sainz has served as a valued member of the board of directors since the company's Nasdaq listing, as well as the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“We are very pleased to name Ms. Sainz President and CEO of Hyperfine. She carries a successful track record of execution and shareholder value creation across medical device businesses, and her decades of experience are immensely valuable. I am confident in her ability to manage the business with a disciplined approach to spending while leading Hyperfine into its next phase of growth by expanding the Swoop commercial footprint to new sites of care,” said Scott Huennekens, Executive Chairperson of the Hyperfine Board of Directors.

New challenges

In her new role, Sainz will lead the commercial expansion of the Swoop portable MRI system to execute the company's mission of lowering barriers to medical imaging worldwide.

“With over 90 systems installed globally and our growing value proposition in the ICU and neurocritical care settings, we have established a strong foundation to drive forward commercial momentum. I am eager to join the Hyperfine team as we expand to additional hospitals and continue increasing our clinical applications to improve patient care in mature and emerging healthcare systems,” pointed out Sainz.

For his part, Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Hyperfine’s Founder and Vice Chairman, noted: "Sainz has the experience, judgement, and speed needed to ensure that Hyperfine continues to define and own the field of portable MRI. Since inception, Hyperfine has been a technical and AI powerhouse, and now Hyperfine needs to be a commercial force. Ms. Sainz brings the experience, intelligence, and capability to the table to execute that plan.”