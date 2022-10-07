LIVE STREAMING
Esther Aguilera
Esther Aguilera Named New Thirty Percent Coalition Board Member

Four new elected to be part of the Directory.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 07, 2022

The national coalition, dedicated to increasing diversity in senior leadership and boardrooms, recently announced the selection of new executive officers to make up its new Board of Directors.

Among the chosen names, the president and CEO of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), Esther Aguilera, stands out, who will assume the role of Vice Chair of the board.

Aguilera was joined by Susan Angele, Board Chair; Rodrigo Garcia, Treasurer; and Renaye Manley, Secretary. The organization also retained Allison Herren Lee as Senior Advisor, and appointed Andrea McGrath as Interim Executive Director.

This new leadership team will be tasked with strengthening the coalition's mission of increasing board diversity, as well as engaging with investors and member companies, especially ahead of the November 16 member event at New York.

Aguilera's Work

As Vice President, Aguilera will support the new senior adviser's work to expand the coalition's networks and spread the message of increasing gender, racial and ethnic diversity on boards.

The LCDA President will also offer advice on government affairs, policies and disclosure rules.

About Thirty Percent Coalition

Since 2011, this organization has provided a national space for its members to develop strategies that influence companies to increase diversity in senior leadership and boardrooms.

Its members include public companies, private equity, institutional investors, state treasurers, professional services firms, and advocacy groups.

Its leaders excel at providing guidance on diversity legislation and strategies, as well as making significant progress in increasing diversity on the boards of their portfolio companies.

Among its most important achievements, the coalition highlights:

  • Build a national forum for Members representing more than $8 billion in assets under management
  • Influencing more than 600 companies to appoint a woman to their board through investor engagement
  • Defend the multi-year "Adopt a Company" campaign that helped influence more than 500 public companies to appoint a woman to their boards, many for the first time

About Esther Aguilera

Through her LinkedIn profile, Aguilera describes herself as a renowned social entrepreneur and change specialist who has led scaling, innovative change, and high performance teams.

She led the growth of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) for 11 years as its President and CEO, where she led programs that transformed the life trajectories of hundreds of young Latinos across the country.

