Board of directors meeting room.
A new high-flying corporate director. Photo: Pixabay.

Distribution Solutions Group (DSG) appoints Robert S. Zamarripa to its Board of Directors

The executive will be part of its directory.

Manuel Herrera
Manuel Herrera
November 25, 2022

The leading specialty distributor providing value-added, high-touch distribution solutions for the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and industrial technologies markets, recently appointed Zamarripa.

Bryan King, CEO and chairman of the Board, stated:

We are pleased to welcome Bob Zamarripa to our Board of Directors. Bob is a recognized industry leader and has held executive and Board-level advisory positions that broadly span specialty distribution, supply chain and MRO-related businesses.

Career  

“An entrepreneur and business operating executive- an experienced leader with a demonstrated history of working in the supply chain distribution industry. Skilled in straightforward strategic plan development, creating operating plan execution processes and leadership communication coaching,” reads its LinkedIn profile.

Zamarripa, who has more than 30 years of experience creating a company-wide culture of ownership, is currently on the Board of Flow Control Group, a KKR portfolio company.

Previously, he held leadership roles on the boards of IMARK Group and Source Alliance and served as President and CEO of Sonepar's West Region.

Zamarripa founded OneSource Distributors, a leading utility, electrical and industrial automation distributor in the US and Mexico with annual revenues in excess of $750 million.

A graduate of the University of California with a Bachelor of Arts, Zamarripa also served on several dealer advisory boards, including Rockwell Automation, General Electric, Hubbell, ABB, Eaton Corporation, Pentair, Thomas and Betts, and Leviton Manufacturing Company.

“Bob’s extensive experience will help guide the advancement of our strategic initiatives and strengthen our businesses under Distribution Solutions Group. I look forward to working with Bob as we drive the DSG business forward,” added King.

