Sodexo, America's leading corporation for Women's Business Enterprises

Sodexo recently announced its recognition as the best corporation for women's business enterprises from the National Council of Women's Business Enterprises. It's the third year in a row the corporation has received the award.

The 2023 America's Top Corporations for WBEs award honors those corporations that have demonstrated a continued and growing commitment to creating business opportunities for women-owned businesses within their supply chains.

Dave Kourie, from Sodexo North America, noted:

Sodexo is honored to be recognized as one of WBENC 2023 America’s Top Corporation for Women’s Business Enterprises, SVP and CPO Supply Management.

Sodexo's corporate example

Sodexo currently works with nearly 3,400 small and diverse businesses, including suppliers who are African American, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, Female, Service-Disabled Veteran, LGBTQ+, or people with disabilities from all over the U.S.

As part of Sodexo's Better Tomorrow Plan, the organization has a global commitment to support both diverse and local businesses, devoting 25% of its global spending to small businesses in local communities, with a focus on women and other underrepresented groups.

In addition to being 51% diversely owned and managed companies, firms partnering with Sodexo must be certified by the following four entities:

National Minority Supplier Development Council Women's Business Enterprises National Council National LGBT Chamber of Commerce U.S. Business Leadership Network

Businesses must also be certified by their city, county, or state, and the Small Business Administration (SBA).

“We recognize the importance and commitment to the inclusion of women-owned businesses toward our diversity goals. We appreciate WBENC’s partnership and collaboration with us, as well as their support to certify these women entrepreneurs and business owners. We look forward to continuing to work together to fuel the growth of women-owned businesses in the coming years,” added Kourie.

During this #BlackHistoryMonth we are highlighting members of our dynamic team.



Yiesha is our Sr. HR manager. For SodexoMagic DCPS. She is a crucial part of our team. Watch how she spreads the SodexoMagic to our team. @sodexoUSA @dcpublicschools @DCPSEats pic.twitter.com/HZcuuuGD38 — SodexoMAGIC-DCPS (@SodexoMagicDCPS) February 28, 2023

DE&I frontrunners

Sodexo is consistently recognized for its commitment and work in the diversity, equity and inclusion space, which includes supplier diversity.

In January 2022, Sodexo received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's leading survey and report measuring related to corporate equality policies and practices in the LGBTQ workplace — for the 15th consecutive year.

In the Summer of 2022, Sodexo was also recognized as one of Seramount's 2022 Best Companies for Multicultural Women and scored a 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), earning the title of one of the “Best Places to Work 2022 for People with Disabilities” for the eighth consecutive year.

“Long before DEI came to the forefront, Sodexo was working diligently behind the scenes as a pioneer in uplifting and highlighting its women-owned partners. We continue to work together with Sodexo to seek out the many incredible women-led businesses across our global network and remain grateful to be part of such a force for good,” said Kourie.

Other recognitions

Among other awards that Sodexo has received, the following stand out: