Forbes en Español presents the first edition of the Women's Summit

Forbes en Español, recognized as the first economic and business information platform aimed at 600 million Spanish-speakers in the world, will hold the Women's Summit on Tuesday, June 27 in Mexico City.

In its first edition, this event is presented as an important space to talk about gender inequality in the region, where, according to figures from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) published by Forbes, by 2030 there will be about 354.6 million women.

Women’s Summit 2023

Highlighting how this meeting will take place more than 10 years after Forbes Mexico published the first list “The 100 Most Powerful Women,” the organization has convened businesswomen, leaders of the public and private sectors, as well as representatives of international organizations and activists who are part of the most recent edition of the 'Powerful Women' lists of Forbes Chile, Forbes Colombia, Forbes Peru, and Forbes Central America and the Dominican Republic, as well as Forbes Mexico, Business Luxury Media (BLM) publications.

Forbes en Español highlighted:

The mission of the first Forbes en Español Women's Summit is to raise the discussion of the major issues that permeate the gender agenda inside and outside these Latin American countries.

The publication also highlights that, although the figures quoted reflect a continuation of numerical superiority dating back to 1970, they are not reflected in the economic, business and socio-cultural spheres, revealing a continued underrepresentation of women in these countries.

In Search of Change

“To help trigger a profound change, Forbes en Español undertook the task of convening the first Women's Summit in Mexico City, women who purposefully analyze the pending issues of gender equality, women who transform entire industries and who challenge the status quo, and innovate in areas historically dominated by men,” highlighted Forbes en Español.

The meeting will include the participation of Altagracia Gómez, president of the Western Business Promoter Council (PEO) - which brings together Mexican companies such as Minsa and Dina - and Cintya Añaños, general manager of Industrias San Miguel, a benchmark company in the food and beverages in Peru and Chile.

Promotional graphic of the Forbes en Español Women’s Summit. Image: Forbes.

More Guests

The following personalities will also be present at the Women's Summit:

Rosario Bazán, founder and CEO of Danper, a Peruvian company that is a benchmark in the region's agro-industrial sector and that is heading into its first 30 years of life

Indira Lorenzo, director of sustainability of the Martí business group and director of the Tropigas Foundation, which belongs to the firm dedicated to the distribution of gas in the Dominican Republic

Natalia De Greiff, IBM VP for the Americas

Natalia Aguirre Gómez, general legal director of Citibanamex

Ignacia Antonia, content creator, actress and entrepreneur of Chilean origin

Claudia Benavides, global leader of the Baker McKenzie Dispute Resolution Group in Colombia

Cecilia Canepa, associate of the Peruvian firm Rodrigo, Elías & Medrano Abogados

At the end of the event, the participation (remotely) of Christine D'ordano, global vice president of Sisley Paris, the high-end cosmetics firm, is scheduled.