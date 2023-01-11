LIVE STREAMING
Front of a BMW car.
Several of the best vehicle brands are part of Autos Drive America. Photo: Pixabay.

Autos Drive America (ADA) appoints Pablo Di Si as board chair

The Argentine is the president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Plastic tolls on top of a calculator, image to illustrate economic recession.

Pessimists or realists?

January 11th, 2023
Article
Former congressman Anthony González.

From Congress to the Board

January 11th, 2023
Article
Laura Mayer and Eric Ortega join ABC as executive producers. Photos courtesy of Laura Mayer's and Eric Ortega's Twitter

ABC names Latino producer

January 11th, 2023
Article
Lieblein is a retired vice president of global quality for General Motors Company. Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Always Ready to Lead

January 10th, 2023
Article
Moody's appoints Francisco Martínez-García as director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Moody's DE&I Director

January 10th, 2023
Article
Martin Alfaro (left) and Alaitz Ruiz-Arteagoitia (right), AL DÍA's new general manager and manager of business development, respectively. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

Two new AL DÍA promotions

January 9th, 2023
Article
Hugo Balta was recently promoted to executive editor at The Chicago Reporter. Photo Courtesy of The Chicago Reporter.

A Latino named exec. editor

January 6th, 2023
Article
Atif Saeed, a bald Pakistani man with a trimmed and short gray beard. He is shown from the shoulders up wearing a dark blue suit. He is facing the viewer and smiling.

PHL Airport’s New CEO

January 4th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 11, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The leading automotive trade association, Autos Drive America, which represents 12 international automakers in the United States, recently announced the appointment of Argentina's Pablo Di Si as its board chair.

Di Si stated after his appointment:

International automakers are critical to the U.S. economy.

The Argentine commands the operations of Volkswagen Group of America Inc., a company with nearly 70 years of presence in the U.S. and sells its cars through a network of more than 1,000 independent dealers with nearly 20,000 employees.

Di Si said that the future growth of international automakers in the United States can become a driver for innovation and job opportunities for Americans, depending on policies that support open trade and benefit all of the entrepreneurs in the market.

“Companies like ours are embracing the nation's transition to electric vehicles by investing billions of dollars in strengthening domestic assembly and supply chains, and creating thousands of new jobs for Americans. As president of Autos Drive America, I will be a strong advocate for international automakers in the United States and make sure our voice is heard,” added Di Si.

About Volkswagen Group of America Inc.

Through its plant in Chattanooga, TN, where the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV is assembled, Volkswagen displays an investment package of more than $4 billion and directly employs 4,000 Americans.

The company is driving cutting-edge research and innovation at multiple centers across the U.S., in places like Belmont, CA, and Knoxville, TN. Volkswagen Group brands plan to offer more than 25 new all-electric models in the United States through 2030.

“As we begin a new year and usher in a new Congress, Autos Drive America is fortunate to have the energetic leadership of Pablo Di Si leading our Board of Directors,” said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of Autos Drive America.

About Autos Drive America

The organization represents the U.S. operations of international automakers, an industry that has invested more than $100 billion in production facilities in the country, producing nearly half of all vehicles made in the United States.

Backed by the creation of nearly 2.3 million jobs, Autos Drive America supports the growth of the U.S. auto industry and advocates for open trade and investment policies and the expansion of career opportunities for Americans.

Member companies produce more than 4 million vehicles per year, and export more than 762,000 U.S.-made vehicles to 135 different countries.

The brands that are part of ADA, include Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Mercedes Benz, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, BMW, and Honda.

“Our members produce some of the most cutting-edge and innovative vehicles on the market and are leading the charge for vehicle electrification. Pablo's drive and vision will help us continue to tell the stories of our members and shape our reputation as the nation's leading advocate for global automakers and their U.S. workforce,” highlighted Safavian.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link