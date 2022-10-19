Moody's Corporation appoints José Minaya to its Board of Directors

The global comprehensive risk assessment firm, which provides tools for organizations to make better decisions, recently announced the addition of Minaya as the eleventh director of its board and a key member of the Audit, Governance and Nominating and Compensation and Human Resources committees.

Ray McDaniel, Chairman of Moody’s Corporation, stated:

We look forward to working with José and welcome him to the board.

Minaya’s Career

Minaya has served since 2020 as CEO of Nuveen, a TIAA company, where he was previously Chief Investment Officer and President.

Prior to Nuveen, Minaya led TIAA's global Real Estate division, joining as a fixed income portfolio manager in 2004 and today serving as a member of the executive committee, defining strategy and developing investment capabilities in real estate, agriculture, industrial timber, infrastructure, energy, and alternative credit strategies.

“José is responsible for Nuveen’s vision, strategy and day-to-day operations. He and his leadership team set and execute key growth initiatives and provide oversight of all investment management teams and client businesses,” is pointed out through his LinkedIn profile.

Minaya, who has a BA in Finance from Manhattan College and an MBA from Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business, has more than 28 years of investment experience, including his time at AIG Global Investment Group, where he helped drive emerging market equity trading, and the investment banking groups at Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions.

Minaya is also a recognized recipient of the 2016 Toigo Blazing Trails Award for his demonstrated commitment to educating and leading the next generation of financial services talent. He is also the Executive Sponsor of TIAA's Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, which works to build and promote a diverse and inclusive environment throughout the company.

He is currently a member of several boards, including the Robert Toigo Foundation, the National Forestry Foundation, the Dartmouth Tuck School MBA Advisory Council (Chair), as well as the Institute of Investment Companies.

“José’s extensive experience with strategic investing across a variety of asset classes, as well as his impressive tenure guiding one of the world’s largest asset management companies through a series of unprecedented challenges, exemplify the valuable perspective he will bring to Moody’s Board of Directors,” added McDaniel.

About Moody’s Corporation

With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines an international presence with local expertise and more than a century of history in the financial markets.