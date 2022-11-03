JEVS Human Services (JEVS) announces new executive team

In late October 2022, Cynthia Figueroa, President and CEO of JEVS Human Services (JEVS), revealed that the agency will have a new organizational structure, and announced its new executive leadership team.

According to JEVS, the leadership team will “lead the integration of JEVS services and strategic business development for the organization, which has a budget of $110 million and offices in PA, NJ, and DE.”

In putting together the new team, Figueroa placed a primary focus on increasing JEVS visibility in the community and developing a strategic growth plan across the agency.

The newly formed executive leadership team will draw from their diverse backgrounds and experiences to help better serve the region.

The new JEVS executive leadership team consists of:

Cynthia Figueroa, President and CEO

Figueroa became the President and CEO of JEVS back in February. Before she joined JEVS, Figueroa worked as the Deputy Mayor for the Office of Children and Families. She also served as President and CEO of Congreso de Latinos Unidos, and served as the Deputy Commissioner for Department of Human Services (DHS) from 2008-2011.

Throughout her career, Figueroa has won a number of awards and received several honors, which include the University of Pennsylvania Outstanding Leadership Award, the Hispanic Bar Association La Justicia Award, and AL DÍA’s 2022 Women of Merit Award for the non-profit sector.

She serves on the Board of Directors of Health Partners, the board of the Philadelphia Zoo, and as a Trustee for the United Way USA.

Figueroa has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Spring Hill College.

Daryl Andress, Senior Vice President of JEVS Care at Home

Andress has over 30 years of experience in the human services field. He “brings expertise in executive leadership, program expansion, leadership development and project/initiative management as well as strengths in regulatory compliance, financial standards, and best practices.”

He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Health and Physical Education from West Chester University.

Nancy Astor Fox, Chief of Advancement

In the role, Astor Fox leads all aspects of individuals and institutional development, volunteer activities and strategic planning initiatives for the organization.

She has previously served on the JEVS Human Services Board of Directors. Astor Fox has volunteered with the Jewish Federation of North America and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

She serves on the board of Emily’s Entourage, a non-profit focused on research and drug development for cystic fibrosis. Astor Fox has also co-founded the Acharai Fund.

Astor Fox is a graduate of Harvard University.

Natalie Barndt, Chief of Staff

Barndt worked for 17 years in corporate finance and merger and acquisitions before shifting to work with mission-driven organizations more aligned with her personal values. She also worked with the government and nonprofits that are focused on social and economic equity.

Prior to working for JEVS, she served as the Chief of Staff for the Welcoming Center.

She has a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting from the University of Delaware and a Master’s of Arts in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey Booth, Senior Vice President, Workforce Development

Booth has over 27 years of experience in workforce development in different roles spanning from the private sector, consulting, and nonprofit leadership. He manages a $14 million portfolio of workforce development, youth reentry and diversion programs.

Booth has a Bachelor’s of Science in Sociology from Saint Joseph's University.

Christine Gillespie, Senior Vice President, Career and Technical Education

Dr. Gillespie has been recognized by the US Department of Labor, the US Secretary of Defense, and the Consulate General of Ecuador for her work in higher education on a national level and her work with underserved communities of color and veterans on a regional level.

Dr. Gillespie has a Bachelor of Science in Spanish Language Teacher Education from Indiana University of PA, Master of Science in Adult Education and Training from the Pennsylvania State University, and a Doctor of Education from National American University.

Heather Keafer, Senior Vice President, Communications and External Affairs

Keafer’s career has spanned over 20 years in the nonprofit and public sectors.

Before coming to JEVS, Keafer served as the Chief of Communications and Strategies for the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families. Prior to this, she worked as the Communications Director for the City of Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services.

She has also served in non-profit leadership roles in communications, advocacy, fundraising, and administration.

Keafer has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Messiah College and a Master of Arts in Urban Studies from Temple University.

Waleska Maldonado, Chief of Programs

Over her more than 25 years of experience in non-profit and government program development and capacity building, Maldonado has made quite the impact.

She most recently oversaw a $105 million budget for the City of Philadelphia prevention services, which included WorkReady and E3 services. Before she worked for the City, Maldonado was the Chief Program Officer at Congreso de Latinos Unidos, where she oversaw education and workforce services.

She holds a Business Administration degree from Temple University and a Master of Health Services Administration from Strayer University.

Bill McKeown, Senior Vice President, Information Technology and Facilities

McKeown has over 24 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) leadership, developing a consistent track record of customer satisfaction.

He heads the JEVS IT department with the knowledge to create robust IT architectures and infrastructures for large non-profits and by utilizing technological solutions and strategies to achieve business goals while maximizing ROI.

Philip Moran, Chief Financial Officer

Moran has decades of experience in financial accounting and reporting, budgeting, financial forecasting, cost reduction, process improvement, and more, developing a reputation as a results-focused financial leader.

He previously worked as the Vice President of Finance—Operations at JEVS.

He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Joseph’s University. Moran is a CPA and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Liza Rodriquez, Chief Administrative Officer

Throughout her career, Rodriquez has committed herself to working toward strengthening human service and education systems through data-driven, talent development, and cross-sector strategies.

Prior to JEVS, Rodriquez worked as the Chief of Performance Management and Technology for Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families. Before that, she served as Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Human Services.

Rodriquez holds a Bachelors of Arts in Latin American and African studies from Duke University, a Master of Arts in Latin American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin, and a Ph.D.in Urban Education from Temple University.

Hugh Simmons, SPHR, Chief Human Resources Officer

Simmons has worked in HR in various industries.

His expertise includes employee relations and engagement, recruitment strategies, turnover reduction, diversity and several others.

Simmons has a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Hartwick College and a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification from Villanova University.

Katie Shinholster, Senior Vice President of Development

Shinholster has 20 years of experience in many aspects of development.

At JEVS, she leads fundraising strategies and fund development efforts, which includes individual and corporate development, as well as all volunteer activities.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Human Services from Boston College and a Master’s degree in Social Work from Bryn Mawr Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research.

Clara Thompson, Senior Vice President, Community Living and Home Supports

Thompson has over 30 years of experience in the consumer-directed services field.

Her career has been focused on improving the quality of everyday life for individuals. At JEVS, she has been able to lead the development of several new innovative programs.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science from Messiah College, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Phoenix, and a Senior Professional in Human Services Certification from Villanova University.