Marco Santos, new CEO of the Americas for GFT

The global digital transformation company GFT, which for more than 35 years has offered its cloud-based digital infrastructure services in 15 different countries, has decided to merge its operations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico, and offer a consolidated service in the region thanks to a 54% increase in its U.S. business.

To seal the important move, GFT appointed Marco Santos as CEO of the new Americas region to guide financial institutions, insurers and manufacturers through large-scale digitization initiatives.

Santos stated:

American companies are no longer intimidated by the idea of digital transformation. In fact, as their spending patterns show, it’s an extremely appealing investment. But what we find often gets lost in the digital transformation journey is the long-term reason for doing so.

GFT's business model

Offering nearshoring, offshoring, consulting and implementation services under one roof, GFT's regional delivery centers, along with the company's international experience and longstanding partnerships with technology leaders such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Thought Machine, LemonEdge, and Guidewire, put the company in a unique position to compete with both U.S. and international markets.

With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, the company has the technological know-how and diverse skill set needed at every stage of customer transformation lifecycles, from vision to implementation.

The firm, which said that spending over the next five years on these types of services will represent almost 35% of the world total, also stressed that "although most American companies are clear about the need to transform, few can afford the mistake of doing it alone.”

GFT's sustainable approach to digital transformation includes everything from migrating to open cloud platforms and core system modernization, to introducing carbon-conscious coding and new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain/DLT.

Santos’ Career

With a career of more than 10 years at GFT, Santos has been a fundamental part of the company's growth in South America.

Serving as CEO in the U.S. and Latin America, he is recognized for disrupting the Brazilian market and growing his team from zero to 1,800, as well as for leading a nearshoring offering for GFT's U.S. client bases in the U.S. and Canada with delivery centers in Mexico and Costa Rica, where the company has created 500 new jobs for the local economy.

“American companies in traditional industries often don’t realize that it’s possible for them to lead in a digital world that seems to be moving forward without them. We’re offering them a new perspective that goes beyond simply replicating the advancements of digital challengers. By shifting this mindset from the start, they’re able to not only keep up with the rest of the industry, but outpace their competitors altogether,” added Santos.