Fortive announced the appointment of Eric Branderiz to its board of directors

The renowned provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions recently announced that its board of directors will be expanded with this new appointment from the start of next year, from eight to nine members.

Alan Spoon, chairman of the board of Fortive, noted:

We are extremely pleased to welcome Eric to our Board. In addition to his deep knowledge of the technology and energy sectors, Eric brings extensive experience in finance, accounting and financial reporting, mergers & acquisitions, risk management, ESG and corporate governance.

Career

Branderiz, who is a California Certified Public Accountant with a Bachelor of Business Commerce with an Accounting emphasis from the University of Alberta, Canada, served from 2018 to 2022 as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Enphase Energy Inc., a company of renewable energy technology.

Branderiz also excelled in the following roles:

Served as chief accounting officer and corporate controller for Tesla Inc., an automotive and renewable energy company (2016 to 2018).

Senior vice president, corporate controller, and chief accounting officer of SunPower Corporation, a solar energy system design and manufacturing company (2010 to 2016).

He held various senior positions at Knowledge Learning Corporation Spansion Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

“Eric’s exceptional finance track record, in addition to his perspective on innovative technologies, makes him a terrific addition to our Board. We are excited about his contributions as we continue to execute our strategy, leveraging our enhanced portfolio positioning and the power of FBS to deliver essential technologies for the people who accelerate progress, and differentiated and sustainable results for shareholders for years to come,” stressed James A. Lico, CEO and president of Fortive.

About Fortive

It is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions in a variety of attractive end markets. Fortive's strategic segments (Smart Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies and Advanced Healthcare Solutions) include recognized brands with leadership positions in their markets.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Fortive has a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administration employees in more than 50 countries around the world.