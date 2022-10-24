Leafly announces appointment of Carlos Pinto as Chief Commercial Officer

Leafly Holdings Inc., the leading online cannabis discovery market platform and a valuable tool for cannabis consumers, recently announced the addition of Pinto, who will manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for new and existing products, oversee the sales planning process, and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and emerging markets.

Pinto stated:

I’m excited to join Leafly and lead the talented Sales, Marketing, and Content teams as we sharpen our focus to increase revenue and grow our brand awareness across our customer segments.

About Leafly

Recognized as the firm to buy cannabis in a legal and informed way, this company, which began trading on NASDAQ at the beginning of the year, connects millions of annual visitors with more than 7,800 brands and more than 5,200 dispensaries through its marketplace.

“Carlos has a remarkable ability to assess markets and identify current customers’ needs and anticipate what they’ll need in the future. The combination of his customer-centric focus and his ability to look around the corner will help Leafly build critical insights across both our marketplace and our content house to position us to drive additional revenue in this still nascent cannabis industry. We are excited to see what Carlos and his teams can accomplish,” said Yoko Miyashita, Leafly’s CEO.

Pinto's career

Seasoned IP business leader with over 17 years of international experience, with a wealth of experience in establishing, developing and growing businesses through strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and international expansion.

Carlos Pinto, Chief Commercial Officer at Leafy. Photo: Pinto's LinkedIn Profile.

With a long history in digital media, business development and IP enforcement, Pinto brings two decades of business experience that has enabled him to establish, develop and grow businesses in emerging and mature markets around the world.

Prior to his arrival at Leafly, Pinto, a Business Administration graduate of Alliance Manchester Business School, served as Chief Commercial Officer at Adnet Global, where he led the overall strategy to accelerate business growth through catalog development and technological and digital solutions.

Previously, Pinto was notable for having spent 20 years at Getty Images, where he managed several business units, including Northern Europe, Emerging Markets, Global Compliance, Hispanic US, and Latin America locations.

He also led the business development of PicScout, a leading image recognition company, where he launched several products and expanded the client base beyond content creators to include brands, marketers, public relations, and advertising agencies.

“We are only in the first stages of this journey, and now more than ever it is crucially important for us to build a differentiated product offering with a unique value proposition aligned with Leafly’s core value of trust,” added Pinto.