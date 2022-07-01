EnLink Midstream appoints Jesse Arenivas as its new CEO

EnLink Midstream, one of the industry's most trusted midstream energy providers, recently announced the appointment of Jesse Arenivas as its new CEO, following the retirement of Barry Davis, who also served as the company’s president.

Arenivas, who was named chairman of KMI's Energy Transition Ventures team last year, comes to EnLink after spending several years with Kinder Morgan Inc., where he has served as President of the CO2 segment since 2014.

The new CEO has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Permian Basin University of Texas, and is a certified public accountant in that state.

Arenivas is responsible for the engineering, development, production, and commercialization operations of the carbon dioxide (CO2) source, the pipeline and the enhanced oil recovery assets that it owns. He joined Kinder Morgan in 2003 and has held various finance, accounting and business development roles, including Vice President of Finance and Accounting for the CO2 segment.

"I am grateful to Barry and the Board for this opportunity to lead EnLink at such an exciting time in EnLink's journey,” said Arenivas.

Arenivas also noted:

I've long admired the robust gathering and processing platform integrated with key downstream demand markets that EnLink has built.

The challenge is not easy for Arenivas and new president Leldon Echols, as under Davis' management the company went from a budget of $15 million in adjusted EBITDA at the time of Crosstex Energy's initial public offering in 2002, to a Projected Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion at midpoint of 2022 guidance.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to our extremely dedicated employees, as well as our incredibly talented management team and Board of Directors who have guided EnLink to what it is today. I'm confident in EnLink's future success with this team and under Jesse's leadership,” said Davis.

More About EnLink Midstream

Since its founding in 1996 as Crosstex Energy, and then with its 2014 merger with Devon Energy to create EnLink Midstream, this company is one of the most trusted midstream providers in the industry, focusing on reliable operations, the best customer experience in its class, and a vibrant people-centered culture.

It was awarded with the 2020 "Mastio Quality Award - Overall Winner/High Score" by independent market research firm Mastio & Co., and has won numerous Best Places to Work competitions over the years.