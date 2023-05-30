Sandra Campos joins PetMeds Board of Directors

On May 18, PetMeds announced that Sandra Campos had been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective on May 17.

PetMeds is a company that delivers pet food, medication, health services, and other products direct to consumer. It is licensed in all 50 states to dispense prescription medication and has an online veterinary pharmacy verification from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Campos to PetMeds’ board of directors,” Dr. Gian Fulgoni, the Board Chairman, said of the appointment.

“Sandra’s vast experience with brand management, digital transformations, and supply chain management, will undoubtedly help the Company as we continue to deliver “Nose-to-Tail” services to our pet families and continue to define the PetMeds’ brand as “Your Trusted Pet Health Expert,” he added.

Campos is the founder of Fashion Launchpad, a digital learning platform geared towards continuing education for fashion and retail professionals, and was the first female and Latina CEO of Diane von Furstenberg. She is also a board member of Big Lots and PureRED. In addition to her work on numerous boards and in the fashion industry, Campos is also a contributor for CNBC, panelist, and keynote speaker.

“PetMeds’ mission to be the most trusted pet health expert resonates with me. As an owner of many pets, the PetMeds’ mission to be the most trusted pet health expert resonates with me. PetMeds has top talent at the executive and board levels that have put together all of the necessary components to fuel significant growth and provide across-the-board health services that pet parents need,” said Campos.

“I’m looking forward to helping the company deliver on the exciting opportunity provided by their recent acquisition of PetCareRx and ultimately delivering great value for our customers and stakeholders,” she continued.