Luis de la Aguilera is the new chairman of the board at USCB Financial Holdings Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings Inc. and its wholly owned banking subsidiary, U.S. Century Bank, recently announced the appointment of Luis de la Aguilera as chairman of the board of both the company and the bank.

De la Aguilera stated through a press release:

As President and CEO of USCB Financial Holdings Inc. I am honored to assume the additional responsibility of Chairman of the Board.

The banking leader, who assumed this new role with the commitment to strengthen growth and innovation in the financial company, replaced Aida Levitan, who has served since 2017 and who will continue as a member of the board.

Professional Experience

De la Aguilera, who will continue to serve as the company's president and chief executive officer, positions he has held since 2015, has been noted for his work to accelerate growth, drive profitability and create shareholder value.

Under his leadership, USCB Financial Holdings Inc. has grown into one of the largest community banks based in Miami and one of the leading community banks in Florida, with assets exceeding $2.2 billion and a network of 10 banking centers.

“Our unwavering focus remains on organic and sustainable growth, ensuring that USCB Financial Holdings Inc. continues to thrive in a sound and prudent manner. We are poised to become a leading franchise in what I feel is one of the most attractive banking markets in the United States,” added de la Aguilera.

Recently, de la Aguilera and Rob Anderson, CFO of USCB Financial Holdings Inc., were named “Power Leaders in Banking” by the South Florida Business Journal.

Congratulations Lou and Rob on being named Power Leaders in Banking by the South Florida Business Journal. Your vision and leadership continue taking U.S. Century Bank to new heights as one of the largest community banks in Florida. pic.twitter.com/cxLohsmU33 — US Century Bank (@USCenturyBank) June 30, 2023

A Comprehensive Leader

De la Aguilera is a recognized banking professional with more than 40 years of experience.

His résumé highlights the positions of president and CEO at TotalBank; Commercial Lending and Business Development supervisor at Ocean Bank; and leader of commercial banking and lending activities at Republic National Bank.

De la Aguilera, who is a prominent leader in the Florida Bankers Association, where he served on the board from 2017 to 2020, also served from 2012 to 2015 as director of the Florida School of Banking at the University of Florida, Gainesville, where he continues his relationship as an associate instructor.

He was also appointed to represent Florida on the American Bankers Association (ABA) Council on Government Relations for 2014-2015.

On the other hand, de la Aguilera has also excelled in philanthropic and social activities.

He has served on the boards of directors of The Education Fund, the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, and is also a committed advocate for pediatric cancer research and awareness, serving as a founding board member of the SebastianStrong Foundation from 2019 to 2021. He is also a member of the Miami-Dade Advisory Board of the American Cancer Society.

De la Aguilera graduated from the University of Miami in 1981 with a B.A. in English Literature and a minor in business administration.

About USCB Financial Holdings Inc.

Established in 2002, it currently operates as the bank holding company for the U.S. Century Bank, a financial institution that earned its 5-star rating from BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm.