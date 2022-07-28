LIVE STREAMING
Jacinto Hernández, Pioneer Natural Resources' Board Member.
Hernández has more than two decades of experience at Capital Group. Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.

Pioneer Natural Resources appoints Jacinto Hernández to its Board of Directors

The oil exploration and production company incorporated this expert in financial markets into its Board of Directors.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Karina Cerda, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Entravision.

Karina Goes Global

August 2nd, 2022
Article
Aramark headquarters

Aramark business program

July 28th, 2022
Article
Silhouettes of women on the buildings. Image to illustrate lack of diversity on the Board.

The Search for Diversity

July 27th, 2022
Article
Wendy C. Unglaub, Corporate Latina leader.

Latina Talent on the Board

July 27th, 2022
Article
Francisco A. Aristeguieta, Special Counsel to State Street Corporation.

Solid Financial Experience

July 25th, 2022
Article
Rebecca A. Klein, Principal of Klein Energy, LLC.

Outstanding Corporate Leader

July 22nd, 2022
Article
Graphic displaying awards for Boomi.

CEO's Diversity Rewarded

July 21st, 2022
Article
Brian Sandoval, former Nevada Governor.

The Former Governor Shines

July 21st, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
July 28, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States, recently announced the addition of Jacinto Hernández to its Board of Directors.

Hernández, who has more than 22 years of experience at Capital Group, a firm from which he retired at the beginning of 2021, and where he stood out for having led the research portfolio for one of the fastest growing mutual funds in the world, stands out for its extensive track record across multiple asset classes and industries, with a focus on the global energy sector.

“We are excited for Jacinto to join our Board of Directors. He has immense experience in financial markets, investment management and the energy sector and will help Pioneer navigate and excel as the energy landscape continues to evolve. His deep understanding of the sector, viewed through the lens of an experienced investor, will no doubt serve as a unique and long-lasting benefit to Pioneer,” said Scott D. Sheffield, Pioneer’s Chief Executive Officer.

Hernández, who has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Stanford University, with a specialization in Political Science, has also advised different corporations and boards of directors on issues that include corporate strategy, communication, capital allocation, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as in human capital management.

Chairman of the Board, J. Kenneth Thompson, stated: “Jacinto brings an impressive financial background to Pioneer’s Board through over two decades at one of the largest investment firms in the world. His many strengths will complement the Board’s existing diverse experience base and help Pioneer continue its leadership position in the industry.”

About Hernández

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hernández has a “successful track record in equities, convertibles, and high yield. Has been a key anchor investor in multiple IPOs and many secondary offerings, PIPEs, and over-the-wall transactions.”

He also has a value-oriented, long-term strategic approach, especially with respect to transactions, and is a strong advocate for diversity, teamwork, camaraderie, humility, and responsibility.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
mendy.gabriella
July 28th, 2022 - 11:36 am
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
sheppard.anup
July 28th, 2022 - 11:45 am
Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the i nfo on this page.

Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖­­𝐰­­𝐰­­.𝐖­­𝐨­­𝐫­­𝐤­­𝐒­­𝐢­­𝐭­­𝐞­­𝟐­­𝟒.𝐂­­𝐨­­𝐦

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link