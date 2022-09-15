American Airlines appoints Vicente Reynal to its Board of Directors

The major North American airline recently announced the election of this renowned 48-year-old business leader to be the new member of its Board of Directors.

American’s Chairman, Doug Parker, stated:

We are very excited to welcome Vicente to American’s board of directors.

Reynal’s Career

Reynal has served since 2021 as President and CEO of Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of flow creation and mission-critical industrial solutions, a role he assumed when he led the transformational merger between Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment.

During his tenure with Gardner Denver in 2015 as managing director of its industrial segment, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer of the company and was also named to its Board of Directors in January 2016. Prior to joining Gardner Denver, Reynal served for 11 years as president of various businesses at Danaher Corporation, where he also held other senior executive leadership positions. Prior to that, he held operational and executive positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific and AlliedSignal Corp.

Vicente Reynal, member of the board at American Airlines. Photo: American Airlines.

Through his LinkedIn profile, Reynal describes himself as a results-oriented leader with record achievements in General Management, Operations, Supply Chain, Lean, Six Sigma, and Engineering Management, with considerable international experience. He has a proven ability to improve profitability, develop and execute strategies, as well as strong general management, strategic planning and business development.

Reynal, a LCDA member, holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a couple of Master of Science degrees in both mechanical engineering and technology and policy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Reactions

“The addition of Vicente to American’s board is fantastic news for our team, our customers and our shareholders. His leadership of diverse, multinational organizations will be very helpful to our airline as we continue to navigate the recovery from the pandemic,” noted Robert Isom, American’s CEO.

“Vicente has extensive experience leading global industrial businesses, and his proven ability to navigate complex operational issues and create shareholder value will be important assets to American and our board,” added Parker.