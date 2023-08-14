America loves tortillas: This is how this industry continues to grow in the U.S.

The tortilla production market in the United States is highly competitive, with various companies offering a wide range of products, from traditional handmade tortillas to mass-produced prepackaged varieties.

Recently, the "Tortilla Production in the US - Industry Market Research Report,” an analysis providing insights into the tortilla production market, has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The authors noted in a press release:

The report provides valuable insights for businesses, researchers, and industry analysts looking to understand the current state and future prospects of the tortilla production market in the U.S.

Tortillas in America

Tortillas are a staple in many Latin American countries and have gained popularity in other parts of the world as well.

The report focuses on producers in the U.S. market, who also cater to consumer preferences by offering different flavors, sizes and options, such as organic and gluten-free tortillas.

Likewise, the report indicates that the industry has experienced significant growth due to the increase in the Hispanic and Latino population in the U.S., who have made tortillas a staple in their diets.

For its part, the growing number of health-conscious consumers has boosted the demand for tortillas due to their fiber and flaxseed content. Corn tortillas, in particular, are popular with consumers with celiac disease since they are gluten-free.

Disfrutamos de un rico burrito hecho con tortillas sobaqueras y un delicioso guacavaqui en la comunidad de Cócorit. pic.twitter.com/oaBvYPtHAY — Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) August 7, 2023

About the Study

According to the report, the U.S. tortilla production industry is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, with revenue expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2023.

According to the authors, the growth is driven by higher demand, including an increase in the consumption of gluten-free products and the healthy trend.

The report covers various aspects of the industry, including the industry's definition, main activities, similar industries, supply chain, products and services, demand determinants, major markets, international trade, competitive landscape, market share concentration, key success factors, cost structure benchmarks, barriers to entry, industry globalization, major companies, operating conditions, capital intensity, technology and systems, revenue volatility, regulation and policy, and industry assistance.

The report also highlights 3 key companies in production growth:

Grupo Bimbo Sab De CV Gruma Sab De CV Tyson Foods Inc.

For more information on this report, click here.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

It is the world's leading source of international market research reports and market data.

It provides the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products, and the latest trends.