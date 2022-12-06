Fernando Araujo was appointed CEO of Berry Corporation

Succeeding Trem Smith in his position, Araujo will take over as the company's new Chief Executive Officer from January 1.

Araujo, who has served as executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer since joining Berry Corp. in September 2020, has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Entrepreneurial track record

“Proven track record successfully managing E&P companies and orchestrating operational and financial performance turnarounds. Expertise in driving operational excellence, developing successful business strategies, executing business plans, managing asset portfolio, allocating capital, directing M&A activity, re-structuring organizations, interfacing with stakeholders in highly regulated markets,” points out Araujo in his LinkedIn profile.

Araujo, a Biology graduate from Pomona College, also has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from California State Polytechnic University, and an MBA from California State University, Bakersfield.

Prior to joining Berry, Araujo was executive director of Schlumberger Production Management (SPM), ultimately responsible for global exploration and production assets in 10 countries with gross production of 280,000 BOED.

Araujo, who began his professional career at Shell Oil Company in Bakersfield, California, in 1991 as a production engineer, later gained international experience with Repsol S.A. leading asset teams focused on the development and acquisitions of conventional assets.

Between 2000 and 2018 Araujo worked for Apache Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility, including CEO and CEO of Apache's operating company in Egypt, Khalda Petroleum Co., one of the country's largest oil producers.

More appointments at Berry

Danielle Hunter, who serves as general counsel and corporate secretary, will become president, with responsibility for legal, financial, human resources, and health, safety and environmental functions.

For his part, Mike Helm, chief accounting officer, would assume the additional role of chief financial officer, replacing Cary Baetz, who will remain with the company as a board member and special advisor.