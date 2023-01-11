LIVE STREAMING
Former congressman Anthony González.
González is also a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Graphic: Mónica Hernández/Al Día News.

Anthony González, new member of the board of directors at DXC Technology

The appointment follows that of Karl Racine.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 11, 2023

The former congressman, a graduate of Ohio State University and Stanford University School of Business, who also played 5 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), recently joined this board where he will serve on the Compensation Committee.

"On behalf of all of our directors, we are excited to welcome Anthony and Karl to the DXC Board. They bring proven leadership abilities and valuable experience to our Board, and our management team is looking forward to working with both of them,” stated Mike Salvino, DXC chairman, president and CEO. 

González’s Career 

The versatile leader has a strong track record at the government and corporate level:

  • He is a former U.S. Congressman from Ohio's 16th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, where he served from January 2019 to January 3, 2023.
  • He served on the House Financial Services Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee.
  • He served on the House China Task Force, the Select Committee on Climate, and was a ranking member of the Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee on Financial Services.
  • From 2015-2017 he worked for InformedK12 (formerly Chalk Schools) where he served as COO and led all of the business and finance functions of the company, helping to triple the size of the business.
  • From 2014 to 2015, he served as Director of Business Development and Corporate Development for Beneco, Inc., where he was a board observer and helped stabilize the business through an ownership change and multiple CEO transitions.

"Since August of 2020, we have appointed seven new Board members to DXC with a broad set of experience, skills, diversity and perspectives that complement the strengths of Mike Salvino and his leadership team. We are thrilled to have Anthony and Karl join the DXC Board,” said Raúl Fernández, Chair of the Board's Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee. 

Racine, the former attorney general for the District of Columbia, meanwhile, joins the Board's Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee.

About DXC Technology

It helps global enterprises run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architecture, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds.

The world's largest enterprises and public sector organizations trust DXC to implement services that drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience at their IT properties.

