LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Courtesy
MSNBC's anchor and Cuban descent Alicia Menendez will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies on September 21st. Photo: Courtesy

MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for CHCI’s 46th Annual Awards Gala

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute announced today its annual celebration that honors the nation’s most remarkable Latino Leaders.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Mauro Lance, CFO at Virtual Inc.

Working For The Children

July 25th, 2023
Article
Latino Leader Diego Donoso.

Three Decades of Experience

July 24th, 2023
Article
Mark Tykocinski has stepped down as president of Thomas Jefferson University. Photo Courtesy of Jefferson.

Jefferson President resigns

July 24th, 2023
Article
Twitter headquarters with the new logo displayed on the facade.

Now You Post On "X"

July 24th, 2023
Article
Photo Courtesy of Comcast.

Cesar Conde’s expanded role

July 17th, 2023
Article
The L.A. Times has launched a new platform exploring Latinidad. Photo Courtesy of the L.A. Times.

New platform for Latinos

July 13th, 2023
Article
Ignacio Gavilan joined GFN on July 10. Photo Credit: Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Addressing food access

July 13th, 2023
Article
César Gueikian, permanent CEO of Gibson Brands.

Musical and Business' Talent

July 12th, 2023
Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
July 25, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) announced today that MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies during its 46th Annual Awards Gala. The event honors the nation’s most remarkable Latino leaders, and this year will be held September 21 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

“Alicia has paved the way for generations of Latinas in journalism, and her leadership truly reflects CHCI’s mission of empowering our community’s next generation of leaders,” said Marco A. Davis, CHCI President and CEO. “We look forward to recognizing the many incredible contributions of our community alongside Alicia at our 46th Annual Awards Gala in September.”

The Cuban descent and a New Jersey Native has been hailed as “Ms. Millennial” by The Washington Post, “journalism’ new gladiator” by Ely, and a “content queen” by Marie Claire. She is also the daughter of U.S. Senator from New Jersey, Bob Menendez, who has held office since 2006.

She has become a force in American media, honored in her first year on air, Alicia Menendez Tonight, with a Gracie Award for “Outstanding Talk Show.” She also produced and hosted a one-hour primetime special, Generation in Crisis, where she explored the worldwide refugee crisis and its impact on everyday Americans. 

Menendez joined MSNBC in 2019, where she currently anchors MSNBC’s “American Voices with Alice Menendez.” 

She is also the author of “The Likability Trap,” which proposes surprising, practical solutions for confronting the cultural patterns holding women back and encourages them to value unique talents and styles instead of muting them. Her reporting and interview have appeared on ABC News, Bustle, FusionTV, PBS, and Vice News. 

“It’s an honor to serve as CHCI’s Mistress of Ceremonies during this year’s 46th Annual Awards Gala. Growing up the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants, in Union City, New Jersey, a small but proud Latino enclave, I spent my most formative years immersed in our communities’ complexity and vibrancy. It is that reality that I am proud to showcase in the work I do at MSNBC,” said Alicia Menendez.

“I’m excited to be in the company of leaders who have helped pave the way for many of us during this special event that Latinos across the country look forward to each year,” she added.

 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link