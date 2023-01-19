Campbell Soup is expanding its Camden Headquarters

On Jan. 18, 2023, Campbell Soup Company announced that it plans to consolidate its Snacks offices, currently in Connecticut and North Carolina, into its Camden Headquarters. The company is also planning to invest around $50 million into its Camden facilities over the next three years.

Operations such as manufacturing will stay in the other states, but ones like marketing and human resources will go to the New Jersey office. There will be no job cuts and some of the current employees will be eligible for relocation packages. These employees will begin relocating to Camden in mid-2023.

The consolidation will save the company $10 million a year by the 2026 fiscal year. Some of it will be reinvested.

“We are thrilled to invest in our people, our facilities, and our Camden community, which Campbell has called home for more than 150 years,” stated Mark Clouse, Campbell’s President and CEO.

He continued, “We remain committed to our two-division operating model and are confident that being together in one headquarters is the best way for us to continue building a culture that unlocks our full growth potential. This investment will ensure Campbell remains a great place to work and a compelling destination for top talent.”

It’s been over a decade since the Camden headquarters has been expanded. In 2010, the company put $132 million into a major expansion and renovation for it. This expansion will include the construction of new buildings.

Some of the new building will be for the Snacks division, which will keep with the company’s two-division operating model. The Meals & Beverage division will be in a separate section of the HQ.

“Campbell is an iconic New Jersey company, and I’m pleased with their commitment to invest and grow in our state. This plan will create jobs, stimulate economic development, and strengthen Campbell’s roots in Camden where their efforts have played an essential role in the continued transformation of the city,” commented New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Once completed, the expanded HQ will host 1,600 employees, including 330 who will be moving there from Connecticut and North Carolina.

“We have a long history in Connecticut and North Carolina and will continue to have key operations in both states. The decision to close these offices was difficult but it is the right thing to do for our business and culture. Unifying the company in one headquarters increases connectivity, collaboration and provides enhanced career opportunities for our team,” said Clouse.