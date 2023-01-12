LIVE STREAMING
Black women portrait.
Both companies hope to expand reach and offer more for Black entrepreneurs. Photo: Pixabay.

P&G Beauty acquires Mielle Organics

The beauty giants reiterated its support for Black businesses that support Black women.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 12, 2023

Although many who use Mielle did not initially receive these news of its acquisition by P&G Beauty well, arguing that this would surely imply changes to the original formula, the two companies assured that the ingredients will not be altered and that the partnership, pending regulatory approval, will serve to accelerate the hair care brand's access to more women like them around the world.

The deal also features an additional $10 million shared commitment between Mielle and P&G, pledging to expand the impact of Mielle Cares, a nonprofit organization with the goal to provide resources and support to advance education and economic opportunity in African American and Latino communities. Mielle will also continue to be led by its co-founders Monique and Melvin Rodriguez, as CEO and COO, respectively, and will operate as an independent subsidiary of P&G Beauty.

“From the moment we stepped into P&G, we saw a diverse team of leaders who share our values and vision for innovation, education and community empowerment, including several Black leaders who play a key role in the hair care and beauty businesses. This partnership gives Mielle an opportunity to serve more textured hair consumers with the great products and formulas that our community loves,” said Monique Rodríguez.

About Mielle Organics 

Founded in 2014, it is a popular, technology-driven textured hair care brand bases its products on natural ingredients, and creates inspiring and educational content.

P&G's investment in Mielle Cares further expands its work to advance racial and gender equity through award-winning platforms such as My Black is Beautiful and Widen the Screen.

“Today is a remarkable moment for our brand and for the climb of Black entrepreneurs everywhere as we collectively continue to break barriers and accelerate the opportunities for growth. I am thrilled that we will make an even greater impact in how we give back to the community,” added Monique Rodríguez. 

For his part, Melvin Rodríguez stressed: “Mielle remains committed to leading with purpose and impact and serving as a beacon in historically underserved communities. Expanding our impact in Black and Brown communities will become an even greater focus in the years ahead.”

“Monique, Melvin and their entire team have done an incredible job building Mielle Organics into a leading hair care brand beloved by millions of Black women, and we’re excited to help them continue their success. P&G Beauty’s role will be to support the Mielle Organics team with what they need to achieve their vision – including increased access in Black and Brown communities and investing in research and innovation – while enabling the core tenets of their success to continue as they are today,” said Lela Coffey, vice president of P&G’s multicultural hair care business.

