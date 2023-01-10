Grace Lieblein joins the board of directors of Cox Enterprises

The leading conglomerate of communications, automotive, and media companies recently announced the appointment of 3 new members to its corporate board of directors.

They are Grace Lieblein, retired vice president of global quality for General Motors Company; Barbara Kennedy Harty of the James M. Cox Foundation; and Troy D. Taylor, founder, president and CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida.

Alex Taylor, president and CEO of Cox Enterprises, noted:

At Cox, we strive to bring in talented leaders who share our passion for building strong businesses and leaving the world in a better place for the next generation.

About Lieblein

Grace Lieblein was General Motors' vice president of global quality until she retired in December 2015 after a 37-year career.

She also served as vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain for General Motors from January 2013 to November 2014, serving in a role with revenue responsibility of up to $12 billion, and purchasing responsibility in excess of $100 billion.

Before that, Lieblein was president of General Motors Brazil and was also president of General Motors Mexico.

Through her LinkedIn profile, Lieblein describes herself thus:

Recently retired Global Operating and Management Executive

Board member of industry-leading NYSE companies

Wide-ranging leadership and operating experience gained through broad GM executive positions

Expertise in supply chain management, global manufacturing and quality, engineering, product design and development

Global operations and finance experience gained through sr. leadership positions in Brazil and Mexico

Record of credible and exceptional leadership in developing and implementing strategy

Reputation for building and leading high-performing teams which contributed to enterprise success

“The new board members join Cox at an important moment for the company, as it continues to grow its Cox Communications and Cox Automotive businesses, while expanding into new areas like cleantech. Today the Cox Enterprises Board of Directors welcomes three new members who share this goal. I'm excited to work with them to help guide the companies we have today and build new ones for the future,” added Taylor.

About Cox Enterprises

Its main operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and they are currently investing strategically in new industries and emerging technologies, with significant interests in clean technology.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenue and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, and Cox Homelife.