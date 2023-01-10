LIVE STREAMING
Lieblein is a retired vice president of global quality for General Motors Company. Photo: @LatinoDirectors.
Lieblein is a retired vice president of global quality for General Motors Company. Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Grace Lieblein joins the board of directors of Cox Enterprises

She joins the nominations of Barbara Kennedy Harty and Troy D. Taylor.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
People touching fists as a sign of teamwork.

Diverse Human Resources

January 10th, 2023
Article
Martin Alfaro (left) and Alaitz Ruiz-Arteagoitia (right), AL DÍA's new general manager and manager of business development, respectively. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

Two new AL DÍA promotions

January 9th, 2023
Article
Hugo Balta was recently promoted to executive editor at The Chicago Reporter. Photo Courtesy of The Chicago Reporter.

A Latino named exec. editor

January 6th, 2023
Article
Atif Saeed, a bald Pakistani man with a trimmed and short gray beard. He is shown from the shoulders up wearing a dark blue suit. He is facing the viewer and smiling.

PHL Airport’s New CEO

January 4th, 2023
Article
The new board members of HBAPA are (from left to right) Jenise Rivera, Juan Ramirez, Monica Matias, Richard Lopez, and Emma Pachon. Photos Courtesy of the HBAPA.

New HBAPA board members

January 4th, 2023
Article
WWE is set to move to a new headquarter building later this year. Photo: WWE.

WWE to change headquarters

January 4th, 2023
Article
NEW YORK, USA - DECEMBER 07: People shout slogans as union activists and workers' rights groups protest, to demand sick pay and union rights for rail workers, at Grand Central Terminal in New York, United States on December 7, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Rise of Unions in 2022

January 3rd, 2023
Article
A headshot of Louis Lopez, a Hispanic man with short hair and light brown skin. He has short hair, and is facing the viewer. He is smiling.

A First Hispanic CEO

January 2nd, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 10, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The leading conglomerate of communications, automotive, and media companies recently announced the appointment of 3 new members to its corporate board of directors.

They are Grace Lieblein, retired vice president of global quality for General Motors Company; Barbara Kennedy Harty of the James M. Cox Foundation; and Troy D. Taylor, founder, president and CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida.

Alex Taylor, president and CEO of Cox Enterprises, noted:

At Cox, we strive to bring in talented leaders who share our passion for building strong businesses and leaving the world in a better place for the next generation.

About Lieblein

Grace Lieblein was General Motors' vice president of global quality until she retired in December 2015 after a 37-year career.

She also served as vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain for General Motors from January 2013 to November 2014, serving in a role with revenue responsibility of up to $12 billion, and purchasing responsibility in excess of $100 billion.

Before that, Lieblein was president of General Motors Brazil and was also president of General Motors Mexico.

Through her LinkedIn profile, Lieblein describes herself thus:

  • Recently retired Global Operating and Management Executive 
  • Board member of industry-leading NYSE companies
  • Wide-ranging leadership and operating experience gained through broad GM executive positions 
  • Expertise in supply chain management, global manufacturing and quality, engineering, product design and development 
  • Global operations and finance experience gained through sr. leadership positions in Brazil and Mexico
  • Record of credible and exceptional leadership in developing and implementing strategy
  • Reputation for building and leading high-performing teams which contributed to enterprise success

“The new board members join Cox at an important moment for the company, as it continues to grow its Cox Communications and Cox Automotive businesses, while expanding into new areas like cleantech. Today the Cox Enterprises Board of Directors welcomes three new members who share this goal. I'm excited to work with them to help guide the companies we have today and build new ones for the future,” added Taylor. 

About Cox Enterprises

Its main operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and they are currently investing strategically in new industries and emerging technologies, with significant interests in clean technology.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenue and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, and Cox Homelife.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link